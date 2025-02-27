Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market: Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market has seen significant expansion in recent years. From $2.26 billion in 2024, it is anticipated to grow to $2.48 billion in 2025, owing to an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. This substantial growth can primarily be attributed to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, an aging global population, and rising numbers of heart attacks, bolstered by heightened awareness, screening programs, and an increased demand for heart pump devices.

Looking ahead, the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is poised for robust growth, with a market size predicted to reach $3.60 billion by 2029. This results from a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%, driven by rising demand for long-term mechanical circulatory support, escalating healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic and obese populations, growing demand for heart transplants, and rising acceptance of percutaneous procedures.

So, What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth Of The Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Forward?

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is a significant catalyst. These disorders, which affect the heart and blood vessels—so involve conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart failure, stroke, to name a few—can be traced back to factors such as an aging population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, obesity, hypertension, and genetic predisposition. Percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices are used to help support recovery in critical heart conditions, reduce heart strain, and improve cardiac function.

Who Are The Key Players In The Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market?

Leading companies in the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated, Biotronik, Abiomed Inc., LivaNova Plc, and Bioventrix, among others. These industry giants have been working tirelessly on the development of technologically advanced solutions such as intra-aortic axial-flow devices. These devices are designed to minimize surgical risks, enhance patient outcomes, and aid heart function by augmenting blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta.

How Is The Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps, Impella Devices, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, TandemHeart, Other Types

2 By Application: Cardiogenic Shock, Acute Myocardial Infarction, Heart Failure, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

And by Subsegments:

1 By Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps IABP: Standard IABP Devices, Enhanced IABP Devices

2 By Impella Devices: Impella 2.5, Impella 5.0, Impella CP Cardiac Power

3 By Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation ECMO: Veno-Venous ECMO VV ECMO, Veno-Arterial ECMO VA ECMO

4 By Tandemheart: Tandemheart PUMP System, Tandemheart PRO System

5 By Other Types: Centrifugal Pumps, Pneumatic Assist Devices

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market?

The percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market finds North America as its largest region as of 2024. The regions encompassed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

