APRA releases superannuation statistics for December 2024
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication and the Quarterly MySuper Statistics report for the December 2024 quarter.
Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 31 December 2024:
|
|
December 2023
|
December 2024
|
Change
|Total superannuation assets
|
$3,737.6 billion
|
$4,166.9 billion
|
+11.5%
|Total APRA-regulated assets
|
$2,558.3 billion
|
$2,916.6 billion
|
+14.0%
|Total self-managed super fund assets
|
$958.9 billion
|
$1,017.8 billion
|
+6.1%
|Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets
|
$163.8 billion
|
$175.2 billion
|
+7.0%
|Balance of life office statutory fund assets
|
$56.6 billion
|
$57.3 billion
|
+1.2%
Total superannuation assets increased by 2.1 per cent over the quarter to reach $4.2 trillion as at December 2024, of which $2.9 trillion was in APRA-regulated funds.
Total contributions increased by 14.8 per cent to $198.1 billion in the year ending in December 2024. Of this, employer contributions increased by 10.8 per cent over the year to $144.0 billion. Member contributions increased by 26.7 per cent over the year to $54.1 billion.
Benefit payments increased by 12.0 per cent to $124.4 billion in the year ending in December 2024. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 7.8 per cent to $68.2 billion and pension payments increasing by 17.5 per cent to $56.2 billion.
Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to December 2024:
|
|
December 2023
|
December 2024
|
Change
|Total contributions
|
$172.6 billion
|
$198.1 billion
|
+14.8%
|Total benefit payments
|
$111.1 billion
|
$124.4 billion
|
+12.0%
|Net contribution flows*
|
$58.0 billion
|
$68.2 billion
|
+17.5%
Copies of the publication are available on APRA’s website at: Quarterly superannuation statistics.
