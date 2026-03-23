APRA consults on implementation of the Government’s Retirement Reporting Framework

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has today begun consulting with industry on the implementation of the Retirement Reporting Framework.

The framework is one of several Federal Government initiatives originally announced in November 2024 to uplift the retirement phase of superannuation. Following Treasury-led consultation through 2025, the Government announced the final high-level design of the framework on 23 February 2026. APRA is to collect and publish the data required to give effect to the framework.

Consistent with APRA’s Corporate Plan, APRA is approaching this work through the lens of ‘getting the balance right’. APRA’s objective is to achieve a quality, fit-for-purpose implementation of the framework set by Government, without unnecessary or unreasonable regulatory impact.

APRA welcomes feedback from industry and broader stakeholders, including whether there is scope to better calibrate or refine the proposed implementation approach to best achieve this objective. APRA will be seeking feedback via industry roundtables as well as written submissions which are requested by 3 June 2026.

The Government’s announcement and APRA consultation package are available at: Implementation of Government’s Retirement Reporting Framework – APRA’s proposals