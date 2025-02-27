Polyacrylamide Market Forecast 2023-2032: Analysing Major Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Drivers

Polyacrylamides Market

Polyacrylamide Market Size Worth $8.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.5%: Allied Market Research

Polyacrylamide is a synthetic polymer made from acrylamide monomers. It is a type of water-soluble polymer with a linear structure, composed of repeating units of acrylamide.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Polyacrylamides Market by Product Type (Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (NPAM), Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM), Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM), Amphoteric Polyacrylamide, High Molecular Weight Polyacrylamide, Cross-Linked Polyacrylamide), Form (Powder/Granular, Emulsion, Liquid), and Application (Water Treatment, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Papermaking, Mining And Mineral Processing, Personal Care, Food Processing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global polyacrylamide market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe global polyacrylamide market is driven by robust demand from agricultural sector. In agriculture, polyacrylamides play a crucial role in soil conditioning and erosion control. They are utilized to improve soil structure, water retention, and nutrient delivery in agricultural fields. As the global population continues to grow, there is an increasing pressure to enhance agricultural productivity, and polyacrylamides contribute to achieving this by optimizing soil conditions and water management. Additionally, the awareness of sustainable farming practices has led to the adoption of polyacrylamides as part of environment-friendly agricultural solutions. However, the polyacrylamides market is highly dependent on raw materials derived from petrochemical sources, particularly acrylonitrile and acrylic acid. Fluctuations in oil prices directly impact the production costs of polyacrylamides, leading to increased price volatility. Manufacturers face challenges in stabilizing their profit margins, and end-users may explore alternative solutions to avoid cost uncertainties. This volatility can deter market growth and hinder investment in the polyacrylamides sector.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/307 Growing Demand from the Water Filtration Industry Drives the Global MarketPolyacrylamide is widely used in water treatment processes, particularly in the wastewater and potable water purification industries. Present freshwater resources are being severely depleted due to expanding industrialization and urbanization and the rapid growth of the global population. Industrial water utilization accounts for twenty-two percent of global water consumption. Moreover, in 2021, water-stressed nations were home to more than 2 billion people, per the WHO. To protect the environment, numerous governing bodies and regulatory organizations have issued many rules and requirements regarding the treatment and disposal of effluent, especially from the industrial sector.Polyacrylamide functions as a flocculant agent, facilitating the formation of larger particles called flocs by agglomerating minute particles in water. Consequently, the sedimentation process enhances the settling velocity of these flocs, which facilitates the efficient elimination of dispersed solids from the water. Enhanced particle aggregation has the potential to increase the effectiveness of coagulation agents. Implementing this approach demonstrates notable benefits in water purification characterized by elevated colloidal content or turbidity. Therefore, the market is growing due to the increasing demand from the water treatment industry.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/307 The water treatment segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on application, the water treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than one-thord of the global polyacrylamide market revenue. Polyacrylamide is particularly valuable in water treatment due to its versatility and effectiveness in various applications. One of its key functions is as a flocculant, aiding in the aggregation and settling of suspended particles in water. This process is crucial for the removal of impurities, sediments, and other contaminants from wastewater, making it suitable for recycling or safe discharge into the environment.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global polyacrylamide market. Polyacrylamide is extensively used in water treatment processes, including wastewater treatment and purification of drinking water. With growing industrialization and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for effective water treatment solutions has been on the rise. Furthermore, the oil and gas industry utilizes polyacrylamide for enhanced oil recovery methods. The use of polyacrylamide in EOR processes is anticipated to increase as the demand for energy continues to increase in the Asia-Pacific region.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? Leading Market Players: -AshlandBASF SESNF GroupChina National Petroleum CorporationDowKemiraSolvaySolenisMitsui ChemicalsBlack Rose Industries Ltd.ZL GroupThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polyacrylamide market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 