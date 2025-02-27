Submit Release
Dookan Announces Maha Shivratri Offer on Pooja Item and Groceries in Europe

Get 15% off on puja items & groceries. Use code SHIV15 from Feb 25-28.

Dookan expands its Maha Shivratri inventory with ghee, camphor, incense & more, serving 24+ European countries to meet festive demand for Indian essentials.

We know Maha Shivratri's significance and aim to make finding ritual essentials easy. Our puja item discount helps devotees keep their traditions alive.”
— Sandeep Sharma, Founder & CEO of Dookan
GERMANY, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dookan has expanded its inventory of traditional puja items in preparation for the Maha Shivratri festival. The online Indian grocery platform serves customers across 24+ European countries through its website.

Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival observed this month, involves night-long prayers and specific ceremonial items. Dookan has increased its stock of essential items including ghee, camphor, incense sticks, and traditional food products commonly used during the observance. The platform offers over 10,000+ products from brands including Aashirvaad, Amul, MDH, TRS, Pansari, Haldiram, and Patanjali.

The company reports that demand for traditional Indian items increases notably during major festivals. The company has worked to establish reliable supply chains from India to ensure the availability of authentic products in European markets. By focusing on cultural and religious items, Dookan addresses the needs of expatriate communities seeking to maintain traditional practices.

According to company data, Maha Shivratri creates a 30% increase in searches for traditional ceremonial items on the platform compared to non-festival periods. This trend highlights the cultural significance of maintaining heritage celebrations among diaspora communities across Europe. Recognizing this need, Dookan has implemented specialized inventory management systems to predict and fulfill seasonal demand fluctuations.

The platform provides delivery to customers in the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, Bulgaria, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Netherlands, Finland, Slovenia, Romania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, France, Spain, Portugal and Greece and other European countries. Beyond festival-specific items, Dookan stocks a range of Indian groceries including staples, basmati rice, spices, ready-to-eat products, and personal care items.

Dookan's inventory now includes a comprehensive selection of items specifically associated with Maha Shivratri traditions. The company has organized its website to highlight these products for easier navigation during the festival season.

The expanded inventory reflects Dookan's ongoing commitment to serving the Indian community throughout Europe. The company continues to develop its product range based on customer feedback and seasonal requirements. Community engagement initiatives have also been launched to provide information about traditional festival practices through digital content, further supporting cultural preservation efforts among European-based Indian families.

Sandeep Sharma
Dookan
+420 773 842 228
support@dookan.com
