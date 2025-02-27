Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,206 in the last 365 days.

AFRC A1 Annual Awards

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Congratulations to the Air Force Reserve Command's 2024 A1 Awards recipients:

Legacy Awards
General Robert J. Dixon Award
Maj Haley Murray, ARPC

Roger M. Blanchard Memorial Award
Janice Barnes, HQ AFRC/A1

General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award
Daniel Sweller, ARPC

General Michael P.C. Carns Award
Colonel Lonnie Sell, HQ AFRC/A1

General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Individual)
MSgt Andrew Cotterman, 16th Intelligence Squadron

General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Team)
AFRC/A1 Manpower Engineering Team

General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award
SMSgt Giavonia Fields, 43d Flying Training Squadron

Lieutenant General Norm Lezy Award
Lt Col Jessica Greening, 916th Force Support Squadron

Dr. Beverly L. Schmalzried Award
Lt Kristyn A. Kline, 49th Intelligence Squadron

Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training Manager (ETM) Award
MSgt Frank Oliver-Henry, ARPC

The Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service Award
SMSgt Tyechia McBride, HQ RIO

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award
SMSgt Tainell Pettengill, 340th Flying Training Group

Officer Awards – Staff
Force Support Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj Jesse Gilbert, HQ AFRC/A1

Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt Shawn Avery, ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj Haley Murray, ARPC

Officer Awards – Installation
Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year
2D Lt Anthony Martin, 916th Force Support Squadron

Enlisted Awards – Staff
Force Support NCO of the Year
TSgt Darien Saucedo, ARPC

Force Support SNCO of the Year
MSgt Jomarie Flores, ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year (ARC)
SrA Anahi Navarrete, ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year (ARC)
SSgt Keiana Ashley-Elliott, ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year (ARC)
SMSgt Megan Alvarado, HQ AFRC/A1

Enlisted Awards - Installation
Force Support Airman of the Year
SrA Ranahang Rai, 310th Force Support Squadron

Force Support NCO of the Year
TSgt Isabel Chea, 340th Flying Training Group

Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year
SrA Jayla Sanders, 916th Force Support Squadron

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year
TSgt Craig Lyn, 624th Force Support Flight

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year
MSgt Leah White, 340th Flying Training Group

Force Support Special Duty NCO of the Year
TSgt Tanya Jimenez, 926th Force Support Squadron

Civilian Awards – Staff
Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Emily Klins, HQ RIO

Category I, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Damien Maddox, ARPC

Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
DeMeetra Toney, HQ AFRC/CCQ

Category II, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
GS-9 Holly Nipp, ARPC

Category III, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Johnny Shine, HQ AFRC/A1

Category III, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Rochelle McMullen, HQ AFRC/A1

Civilian Awards – Installation
Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Juliette Simms, 919th Special Operations Force Support Squadron

Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Kara Bayne, 916th Force Support Squadron

Individual Award
A1 Special Recognition Award
MSgt Jean Paul Zelaya-Rios, 624th Force Support Flight

Force Support Capabilities Awards
Civilian Personnel Flight
944th Force Support Squadron

Sustainment Services Flight
916th Force Support Squadron

Force Development Flight
919th Force Support Squadron

Military & Family Readiness Flight
919th Force Support Squadron

FSS Commander Support Team
916th Force Support Squadron

Commander Support Staff Team
624th Regional Support Group

A1 Special Recognition Team - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group

A1 Special Recognition Team - Staff Level
HQ AFRC A1 PDC

Education & Training Team of the Year - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group

Military Athlete of the Year
Maj Ryan Regan, 926th Operations Group
Capt Brooke Cecil, 913th Airlift Group

The AFRC winners will compete against all other MAJCOM winners at the higher headquarters level.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AFRC A1 Annual Awards

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more