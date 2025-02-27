AFRC A1 Annual Awards

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Congratulations to the Air Force Reserve Command's 2024 A1 Awards recipients: Legacy Awards

General Robert J. Dixon Award

Maj Haley Murray, ARPC Roger M. Blanchard Memorial Award

Janice Barnes, HQ AFRC/A1 General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award

Daniel Sweller, ARPC General Michael P.C. Carns Award

Colonel Lonnie Sell, HQ AFRC/A1 General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Individual)

MSgt Andrew Cotterman, 16th Intelligence Squadron General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Team)

AFRC/A1 Manpower Engineering Team General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award

SMSgt Giavonia Fields, 43d Flying Training Squadron Lieutenant General Norm Lezy Award

Lt Col Jessica Greening, 916th Force Support Squadron Dr. Beverly L. Schmalzried Award

Lt Kristyn A. Kline, 49th Intelligence Squadron Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training Manager (ETM) Award

MSgt Frank Oliver-Henry, ARPC The Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service Award

SMSgt Tyechia McBride, HQ RIO Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award

SMSgt Tainell Pettengill, 340th Flying Training Group Officer Awards – Staff

Force Support Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj Jesse Gilbert, HQ AFRC/A1 Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt Shawn Avery, ARPC Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj Haley Murray, ARPC Officer Awards – Installation

Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year

2D Lt Anthony Martin, 916th Force Support Squadron Enlisted Awards – Staff

Force Support NCO of the Year

TSgt Darien Saucedo, ARPC Force Support SNCO of the Year

MSgt Jomarie Flores, ARPC Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year (ARC)

SrA Anahi Navarrete, ARPC Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year (ARC)

SSgt Keiana Ashley-Elliott, ARPC Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year (ARC)

SMSgt Megan Alvarado, HQ AFRC/A1 Enlisted Awards - Installation

Force Support Airman of the Year

SrA Ranahang Rai, 310th Force Support Squadron Force Support NCO of the Year

TSgt Isabel Chea, 340th Flying Training Group Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year

SrA Jayla Sanders, 916th Force Support Squadron Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year

TSgt Craig Lyn, 624th Force Support Flight Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year

MSgt Leah White, 340th Flying Training Group Force Support Special Duty NCO of the Year

TSgt Tanya Jimenez, 926th Force Support Squadron Civilian Awards – Staff

Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Emily Klins, HQ RIO Category I, Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Damien Maddox, ARPC Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year

DeMeetra Toney, HQ AFRC/CCQ Category II, Supervisory Civilian of the Year

GS-9 Holly Nipp, ARPC Category III, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Johnny Shine, HQ AFRC/A1 Category III, Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Rochelle McMullen, HQ AFRC/A1 Civilian Awards – Installation

Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Juliette Simms, 919th Special Operations Force Support Squadron Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year

Kara Bayne, 916th Force Support Squadron Individual Award

A1 Special Recognition Award

MSgt Jean Paul Zelaya-Rios, 624th Force Support Flight Force Support Capabilities Awards

Civilian Personnel Flight

944th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight

916th Force Support Squadron Force Development Flight

919th Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Flight

919th Force Support Squadron FSS Commander Support Team

916th Force Support Squadron Commander Support Staff Team

624th Regional Support Group A1 Special Recognition Team - Installation Level

340th Flying Training Group A1 Special Recognition Team - Staff Level

HQ AFRC A1 PDC Education & Training Team of the Year - Installation Level

340th Flying Training Group Military Athlete of the Year

Maj Ryan Regan, 926th Operations Group

Capt Brooke Cecil, 913th Airlift Group The AFRC winners will compete against all other MAJCOM winners at the higher headquarters level.

