AFRC A1 Annual Awards
Congratulations to the Air Force Reserve Command's 2024 A1 Awards recipients:
Legacy Awards
General Robert J. Dixon Award
Maj Haley Murray, ARPC
Roger M. Blanchard Memorial Award
Janice Barnes, HQ AFRC/A1
General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award
Daniel Sweller, ARPC
General Michael P.C. Carns Award
Colonel Lonnie Sell, HQ AFRC/A1
General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Individual)
MSgt Andrew Cotterman, 16th Intelligence Squadron
General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award (Team)
AFRC/A1 Manpower Engineering Team
General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award
SMSgt Giavonia Fields, 43d Flying Training Squadron
Lieutenant General Norm Lezy Award
Lt Col Jessica Greening, 916th Force Support Squadron
Dr. Beverly L. Schmalzried Award
Lt Kristyn A. Kline, 49th Intelligence Squadron
Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training Manager (ETM) Award
MSgt Frank Oliver-Henry, ARPC
The Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service Award
SMSgt Tyechia McBride, HQ RIO
Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award
SMSgt Tainell Pettengill, 340th Flying Training Group
Officer Awards – Staff
Force Support Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj Jesse Gilbert, HQ AFRC/A1
Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt Shawn Avery, ARPC
Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj Haley Murray, ARPC
Officer Awards – Installation
Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year
2D Lt Anthony Martin, 916th Force Support Squadron
Enlisted Awards – Staff
Force Support NCO of the Year
TSgt Darien Saucedo, ARPC
Force Support SNCO of the Year
MSgt Jomarie Flores, ARPC
Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year (ARC)
SrA Anahi Navarrete, ARPC
Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year (ARC)
SSgt Keiana Ashley-Elliott, ARPC
Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year (ARC)
SMSgt Megan Alvarado, HQ AFRC/A1
Enlisted Awards - Installation
Force Support Airman of the Year
SrA Ranahang Rai, 310th Force Support Squadron
Force Support NCO of the Year
TSgt Isabel Chea, 340th Flying Training Group
Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year
SrA Jayla Sanders, 916th Force Support Squadron
Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year
TSgt Craig Lyn, 624th Force Support Flight
Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year
MSgt Leah White, 340th Flying Training Group
Force Support Special Duty NCO of the Year
TSgt Tanya Jimenez, 926th Force Support Squadron
Civilian Awards – Staff
Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Emily Klins, HQ RIO
Category I, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Damien Maddox, ARPC
Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
DeMeetra Toney, HQ AFRC/CCQ
Category II, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
GS-9 Holly Nipp, ARPC
Category III, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Johnny Shine, HQ AFRC/A1
Category III, Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Rochelle McMullen, HQ AFRC/A1
Civilian Awards – Installation
Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Juliette Simms, 919th Special Operations Force Support Squadron
Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year
Kara Bayne, 916th Force Support Squadron
Individual Award
A1 Special Recognition Award
MSgt Jean Paul Zelaya-Rios, 624th Force Support Flight
Force Support Capabilities Awards
Civilian Personnel Flight
944th Force Support Squadron
Sustainment Services Flight
916th Force Support Squadron
Force Development Flight
919th Force Support Squadron
Military & Family Readiness Flight
919th Force Support Squadron
FSS Commander Support Team
916th Force Support Squadron
Commander Support Staff Team
624th Regional Support Group
A1 Special Recognition Team - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group
A1 Special Recognition Team - Staff Level
HQ AFRC A1 PDC
Education & Training Team of the Year - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group
Military Athlete of the Year
Maj Ryan Regan, 926th Operations Group
Capt Brooke Cecil, 913th Airlift Group
The AFRC winners will compete against all other MAJCOM winners at the higher headquarters level.
