Boyne Capital Announces New Platform Investment in Blue Monkey Beverages

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyne Capital (“Boyne”) is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in Blue Monkey Beverages (“Blue Monkey” or the “Company”). This strategic partnership marks an exciting step forward in Blue Monkey's growth journey, leveraging Boyne Capital's extensive resources and experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses.Founded in 2009, Blue Monkey has built a strong reputation for its high-quality, innovative product lineup, including a variety of sparkling tropical fruit juice and coconut water products. Blue Monkey's products are made from 100% pure juice, not from concentrate, are packaged at the source of the fruit, without any additional additives, sugars, or preservatives. With a commitment to purity and sustainability, the brand has cultivated a loyal customer base across North America and international markets.Boyne Capital's investment is aimed at accelerating Blue Monkey's expansion with new and existing customers and fostering product innovation to meet the growing demand for natural and functional beverages. Boyne partnered on the transaction with Fifth Ocean Capital (“Fifth Ocean”), whose principal, Steve Beck, a tenured beverage executive, joins the Company as CEO. The new platform will be supported by a newly expanded experienced team with deep beverage industry knowledge and relationships.Derek McDowell, Boyne Capital's Managing Partner, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Blue Monkey, a company that aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy of supporting and scaling dynamic, high-potential businesses. Our collaboration with Fifth Ocean is another example of a successful partnership with a value-added independent sponsor, and we are already working together to build the business.”Steve Beck, CEO of Blue Monkey, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Boyne team. We see a significant opportunity to develop new products and expand with new customers while also providing exceptional support to our existing customers. We believe Boyne is the perfect partner to help take Blue Monkey to the next level.”Simon and Mary Jane Ginsberg, Founders of Blue Monkey, said, “We are excited for this next chapter for Blue Monkey and have full confidence in Steve and his team, supported by Boyne Capital, to build on our foundation, continue to be a partner to our customers, and drive the brand forward.” Roman Krislav , Managing Director at Boyne Capital, said, “Blue Monkey's dedication to clean label, quality products resonates with today's health-conscious consumers, and we look forward to accelerating Blue Monkey's product and marketing innovation, enhancing its distribution network, and helping to drive the next phase of the Company's growth.”About Boyne:Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products and services, manufacturing, business and financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders&apo; partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com

