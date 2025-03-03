BMP Security Launches DevSecOps Enablement Campaign to Empower DevOps Teams with Robust Security Practices

Addressing Key Pain Points for DevOps Teams with Comprehensive Security Solutions

Our DevSecOps Enablement campaign is designed to help DevOps teams integrate security seamlessly into their development processes. We help address challenges to create secure products efficiently.”
— Cameron Bowen, CEO and Co-Founder, BMP Security

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMP Security is proud to announce the launch of its DevSecOps Enablement campaign, aimed at empowering DevOps teams to integrate robust security practices into their development processes. This campaign offers tailored solutions to address the unique challenges faced by technology and security leaders.

DevOps teams often struggle with integrating security without slowing down their processes. BMP Security's DevSecOps Enablement campaign is designed to address these pain points by providing comprehensive security solutions that seamlessly fit into existing workflows.

Throughout the campaign, we will offer special rates on our DevSecOps services, including threat modeling, risk assessment, code review, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment. This initiative aims to support DevOps teams in establishing robust security practices early in the year, ensuring their products are secure from the ground up.

Learn more about how BMP Security is changing the way businesses protect customer data

About

We value relationships, not transactions. When you choose BMP for your penetration testing and security assessment needs, you're getting a true partner in your security journey. We designed our business around building and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. This allows us to operate more efficiently and consistently provide higher quality results than competitors.

Check out our website to learn more today.

