Martinez Orchards Expands Operations with Acquisition of Guillaume Grapevine Nursery

A Legacy of Viticulture: Two Multi-Generation Families Unite to Advance Premium Grapevine Cultivation

WINTERS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martinez Orchards, a leading supplier of premium grapevine plant material since 1969, proudly announces the acquisition of Guillaume Grapevine Nursery, a highly respected provider of top-quality grapevine materials. This strategic acquisition strengthens Martinez Orchards' position as a top-tier supplier in the viticulture industry while expanding its products and operations to better serve the premium winegrowing regions.Established in 2006 in Knights Landing, Guillaume Grapevine Nursery has built a reputation for excellence in producing certified grape varietals and rootstocks, trusted by vineyard owners and growers across the country. With a lineage in grapevine grafting dating back to 1895 in France, the Guillaume family has been at the forefront of viticulture, passing down generations of expertise and pioneering innovations in grapevine cultivation.“We are thrilled to welcome Guillaume Grapevine Nursery into the Martinez Orchards family,” said Dan Martinez, President of Martinez Orchards. “Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior grapevine stock to growers. This acquisition allows us to enhance our product offerings including access to the coveted ENTAV-INRAlicensed materials and becoming the U.S. exclusive distributor of GUILLAUME™ proprietary selections while continuing to deliver the highest-quality grapevines to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”Customers of both Martinez Orchards and Guillaume Grapevine Nursery can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the exceptional products and customer service they have come to rely on. The integration of the two companies will create new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth in the viticulture industry.“This is an important new chapter for Guillaume Grapevine Nursery,” said Francois Guillaume, CEO of Guillaume Group. “By joining forces with Martinez Orchards, we are ensuring that our legacy of quality and expertise will continue to thrive in the American market.”The acquisition underscores Martinez Orchards’ ongoing commitment to investing in the future of viticulture and supporting the long-term success of its customers.ABOUT MARTINEZ ORCHARDSFounded in 1969, Martinez Orchards helped ignite the Napa Valley wine industry and is one of the most trusted and respected names in the grapevine nursery business. Tucked along Putah Creek in Winters, California, Martinez Orchards is graced with fertile sandy loam soils. Martinez Orchards produces field grown dormant grafted vines and field grown dormant rootings that are the envy of the industry. Martinez Orchards’ grading standards are the most stringent in the trade and are supported by strict quality controls including meticulous care of increase blocks, proper field rotation, adequate spacing between plants and above all, never rushing Mother Nature. The result is highly sought after plant material of distinction and quality.For more information go to https://www.martinezorchards.com

