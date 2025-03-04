Doctranslate.io: Multi-Modal AI Translation Startup Joins Google Accelerator

Doctranslate.io, a Vietnamese AI multimodal translation startup, joins Google for Startups Accelerator to cut costs, improve speed & boost global reach.

Our goal is to make translation more efficient, accessible, and reliable for businesses and professionals worldwide.” — Andy Tran, CEO of Doctranslate.io

HO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctranslate .io, a promising startup in AI-powered multimodal translation startup, has been selected for the prestigious Google for Startups Accelerator program. This selection marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to enhance multilingual communication through advanced artificial intelligence.The accelerator program grants high-growth startups access to Google’s cloud infrastructure, mentorship, and industry expertise, recognizing Doctranslate.io’s innovative approach to translation. Unlike conventional tools, the platform not only ensures linguistic accuracy but also maintains the original formatting and structure of documents while enabling seamless real-time communication, addressing a critical challenge faced by businesses and individuals worldwide.Addressing Challenges in the Translation IndustryThe translation industry continues to struggle with high costs, slow turnaround times, and accessibility limitations. A single translation project can easily exceed $1,000, with completion times averaging 3 days or more—potentially longer for specialized or multimedia content. Additionally, fewer than 3% of U.S. books are available in translation, underscoring a substantial gap in global communication.With over 50 languages spoken by at least one million people worldwide, the demand for faster, cost-effective, and inclusive translation solutions has never been greater. Doctranslate.io was founded in 2023 to address this growing need by integrating AI-driven technology to streamline and improve translation workflows. Unlike traditional services that involve high costs and extensive post-translation formatting work, Doctranslate.io provides a seamless, automated process that maintains the integrity of files while ensuring translation accuracy.Key Features of Doctranslate.io- Preservation of Formatting: Fonts, layouts, graphics, and tables remain intact, eliminating the need for manual post-translation adjustments.- Multi-Format and Multi-Modal Support: The platform is capable of handling all types of documents, PDF scan/image, video, audio.- Live Translation: AI-powered real-time language conversion enables users to communicate effortlessly in meetings, conferences, and online courses, eliminating language barriers in direct and virtual interactions.- Enhanced Language Capabilities: Optimized for 15 languages, including Vietnamese, English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Lao and Hindi.- Enterprise-Level Customization: Businesses can integrate industry-specific terminology, adjust tone, and connect via API for streamlined workflow integration and private hosting to ensure security, flexibility, and optimization in all operations.- Offline (On-Premise) Version: An upcoming offline version will allow businesses to use Doctranslate.io without relying on an external internet connection, ensuring data security under the slogan “Your Data Never Leaves Your Company.” Expected to launch soon, this version will be priced at approximately $10 per license per year.Google’s Backing: A Strategic Shift in AI TranslationGoogle’s decision to support Doctranslate.io has drawn attention within the industry, as the tech giant has long been synonymous with automated translation solutions through Google Translate. By endorsing a startup that directly addresses the limitations of its own translation tool, Google underscores the evolving landscape of AI-powered language solutions and the growing demand for precision and efficiency in professional translations.“We are honored to be part of the Google for Startups Accelerator and to receive invaluable support that will propel our technology to the next level,” said Andy Tran, CEO of Doctranslate.io. “Our goal is to make translation more efficient, accessible, and reliable for businesses and professionals worldwide.”Expanding Global Reach and Market ImpactSince its inception, Doctranslate.io has delivered impressive results for early adopters. Enterprises utilizing the platform have reported up to a 90% reduction in turnaround times and savings of more than 120 hours in manual reformatting. With plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, the startup is poised to become a dominant player in the translation industry.As Doctranslate.io continues to refine its technology and extend its market reach, its participation in the Google for Startups Accelerator represents a defining moment for the future of AI-driven translation. Industry professionals and businesses worldwide will be watching closely to see how this innovative platform shapes the next chapter in multilingual communication.

