Phone Launch by Aerendir Mobile and Reeder Using Neurotechnology as a Privacy Shield

Advancing Privacy, Security, and Safety of Mobile Connectivity with Fully Cloudless AI

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aura is born from a collaboration between Aerendir Mobile and Reeder. With Aerendir Mobile’s neurophysiological authentication, Reeder’s state-of-the-art hardware, and Jolla Sailfish’s secure OS, Aura aims to invert the relationship between cloud and edge, between servers and clients, rewriting the rules of mobile use.Aura integrates NeuroPrinttechnology directly into mobile devices, ensuring unparalleled security, privacy, safety, and user control—without relying on cloud-based systems.Dr. Martin Zizi, CEO of Aerendir Mobile Inc. said “For too long, Big Tech has harvested personal data without user consent. Aura represents a pivotal advancement in mobile technology. With NeuroPrint, your neural signals become the key—impossible to clone, steal, or spoof. Unlike facial recognition, fingerprints, or passwords, this technology ensures that only you can unlock and control your device,” he continued, “users will enjoy total privacy & security combined with a seamless user experience. No more passwords or scanners. Just hold your phone—your body does the rest.”The NeuroPrintTechnology Behind AuraAura’s NeuroPrinttechnology is a physiological authentication system that detects micro-vibrational patterns in the user’s hand—because of human physiology, neural signals exhibit distinct patterns that are resistant to replication or spoofing.The difference Aura offers:- On-Device Authentication – Cloudless, thereby shielding against data breaches.- Live User Verification – Designed to prevent AI bots, deepfakes, and other bad actors.- Seamless Security – Effortless, passive authentication built into everyday use.The Mist™: Beyond The CloudAura has a vision for mobile technology and IoT; replacing the Cloud with The Mist™. Unlike cloud-based systems which can leave data vulnerable to hacking, censorship, and AI exploitation, The Mist™ is expected to create a private, local ecosystem of connected devices.Zizi concluded: “Aura is a significant departure from the status quo. Designed to empower users, protect digital identities, and redefine mobile security and safety, this smartphone stands as a statement against data exploitation.”Aura is coming Summer 2025. Learn more at auramobile.ai About Aura's FoundersAerendir MobileAerendir Mobile is a pioneer in mobile neurotechnology, offering NeuroPrint, a cutting-edge authentication solution that prioritizes security and privacy. By leveraging neurotechnology for on-device verification, Aerendir eliminates the need for cloud-based storage, ensuring users retain full control over their data. Its innovations enhance privacy, security, and convenience across mobile and IoT applications, revolutionizing how users interact with devices.ReederReeder is more than a technology company; it is a relentless pursuit of progress. Focused on enhancing productivity, connectivity, and convenience, Reeder develops high-performance devices that seamlessly integrate into modern life. Every challenge overcome and every innovation brought to life fuels Reeder’s passion for creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.