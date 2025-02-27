WiSig Networks and Altera Forge Ahead with Next-Gen ORAN Massive MIMO ULPI Proof of Concept

BARCELONA, CATOLINA, SPAIN, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiSig Networks, a leader in wireless communications technology, is thrilled to announce collaboration with Altera, now an independent company after its separation from Intel Corporation. Together, they are set to develop an advanced ORAN Massive MIMO ULPI Radio Solution, building on their previous accomplishments in the 5G landscape.This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of 5G technology, as both companies aim to deliver open, interoperable, and programmable solutions that challenge the traditional norms of custom radios and baseband units. The focus remains on enhancing the capabilities of 5G networks through innovative, standardized solutions based on ORAN specifications.WiSig Networks and Altera are committed to advancing the ORAN 7.2x ULPI (Uplink Performance Improvement) PoC specifications, which include the integration of a massive MIMO uplink equalizer and the entire uplink receiver within the O-RU. This initiative promises to deliver a boost in uplink cell edge coverage, offering a significant improvement through a low-complexity, high-performance uplink Massive MIMO equalizer.Prof. Kiran Kuchi, founder of WiSig Networks, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Altera is a testament to our shared vision of delivering world-class ORAN Massive MIMO radio solutions. We are excited to leverage Altera's expertise and technology to expand our offerings and conduct network-level Proof of Concepts (POCs) of the ORAN 32TR solution in Q4 of 2025. This technology will be pivotal for global wireless operators transitioning to ORAN technology."Altera, with its high performance Agilex™ 7 FPGAs and SoCs, is poised to play a crucial role in this endeavor. "WiSig is at the forefront of innovation in wireless standards," said Dr. Mike Fitton, GM of Vertical Markets at Altera. "Our collaboration is set to redefine mMIMO beamforming technology, and we are eager to see the new features and optimizations that WiSig will implement using our mMIMO Enablement Package."WiSig Networks and Altera are committed to revolutionizing the wireless communications landscape, driving innovation, efficiency, and interoperability across the 5G ecosystem.For media inquiries, please contact: Prof. Kiran Kuchi, kkuchi@wisig.com, Ph: +91 9491398508.-END-About WiSig Networks: WiSig Networks is a leading provider of wireless communications solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies such as Massive MIMO, 5G ORAN, and NB-IoT SOC solutions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, WiSig is dedicated to shaping the future of wireless connectivity. www.wisig.com About Altera: Altera, an Intel Company, specializes in programmable solutions for a wide range of applications, including wireless communications. Altera's Agilex™ families offer high-end performance, flexibility, and power and cost-optimizations for next-generation high-tech. systems. www.altera.com

