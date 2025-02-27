Dr. Barbara Walker-Green Launches The Unstoppable Shero—A Bold Call to Action for Women’s History Month
In The Unstoppable Shero, Dr. Walker-Green dismantles the myths and biases that hold women back and replaces them with actionable strategies to reclaim their power. The book explores themes such as:
• Objectification Buy-In – How societal messages shape women’s self-worth and how to break free from them.
• The Glass Cliff – Why women are often placed in precarious leadership roles and how to navigate them successfully.
• Deliberate Parenting – Raising the next generation to challenge gender biases.
More Than a Book—A Movement
The Unstoppable Shero is more than a book; it’s a catalyst for change. Through the Shero Nation movement, Dr. Walker-Green is fostering an international community where women can support each other, share their experiences, and find strength in collective empowerment.
Join the Movement
Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on progress and chart a course for the future. The Unstoppable Shero is an essential read for any woman ready to rise, challenge societal norms, and claim her rightful place in leadership, business, and life.
The Unstoppable Shero will be available on March 4, 2025, on Amazon and other major book retailers.
Join the discussion on social media using #UnstoppableShero and #SheroNation
Shedding Light
