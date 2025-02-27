New report on the financial state of the 75 largest U.S. cities finds the majority of cities are in debt

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Financial State of the Cities surveys the fiscal health of the 75 largest municipalities in the United States. Released today by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting. This report is based on audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports from city halls across the country. TIA analysts use this data to offer insights into each city’s overall financial health, including pension obligations, with no other organization conducting such a comprehensive analysis on this scale.

The Financial State of the Cities report found that 54 cities did not have enough money to pay their bills. Each city has some form of a balanced budget requirement, but this new report shows that cities have not met the intent of their requirement and have pushed costs onto future taxpayers.

The cities’ poor financial health also affects city workers' retirement plans, like those for teachers, firefighters, and police officers. For many cities, any economic gains were offset by increases in their pension liabilities, which were caused in large part due to decreases in the market value of pension investments. Over the past few years, investment market values have swung dramatically. These

liabilities now account for more than half of cities’ non-capital debt and are laden with risks and uncertainties that often lie beyond the control of legislators, taxpayers, and even those managing the plans. In 2023, this volatility and uncertainty surrounding projections of future benefit payments negatively impacted most cities' financial condition, including pension debt. This highlights the challenges cities face in managing pension obligations, as well as the potential burden on taxpayers and the uncertainty for city workers who depend on these plans for their retirement.

Some cities, however, did have enough money to weather the market volatility. Washington, DC, which ranked no. 1 among the 75 largest cities, had a surplus of $2.5 billion. If you were to divide that figure by the number of DC taxpayers, hypothetically, each taxpayer’s share is $9,000. Truth in Accounting calls this calculation a Taxpayer Surplus™.

Not every city in the United States is so lucky. Many larger and older cities owe billions of dollars to underfunded retirement plans for public sector employees. New York City claimed the prize for worst municipal finances in the United States for the seventh year in a row. Every taxpayer in the Big Apple would have to pay $56,800 in order for the city to pay off all its bills. Truth in Accounting calls this calculation a Taxpayer Burden™.

“Most cities are financially underwater due to underfunded pension and retiree healthcare promises, leaving taxpayers and city workers at risk of higher taxes, reduced services, lower benefits, and long-term financial instability,” says Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting. “With mounting unfunded pension debt and growing reliance on federal support, Congress should consider extending ERISA protections to cities to help mitigate these risks.”

The full Financial State of the Cities report can be found online. The full 75-city list is also included below:

Albuquerque, NM Taxpayer Burden: $4,000

Anaheim, CA Taxpayer Burden: $5,100

Anchorage, AK Taxpayer Burden: $1,000

Arlington, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500

Atlanta, GA Taxpayer Burden: $3,100

Aurora, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800

Austin, TX Taxpayer Burden: $11,700

Bakersfield, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $800

Baltimore, MD Taxpayer Burden: $14,400

Boston, MA Taxpayer Burden: $10,600

Charlotte, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $1,000

Chicago, IL Taxpayer Burden: $40,600

Chula Vista, CA Taxpayer Burden: $600

Cincinnati, OH Taxpayer Burden: $13,400

Cleveland, OH Taxpayer Surplus: $2,900

Colorado Springs, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $800

Columbus, OH Taxpayer Burden: $2,000

Corpus Christi, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $400

Dallas, TX Taxpayer Burden: $13,300

Denver, CO Taxpayer Burden: $15

Detroit, MI Taxpayer Burden: $1,600

El Paso, TX Taxpayer Burden: $2,300

Fort Wayne, IN Taxpayer Surplus: $200

Fort Worth, TX Taxpayer Burden: $4,100

Fresno, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $2,700

Greensboro, NC Taxpayer Burden: $1,100

Henderson, NV Taxpayer Burden: $1,200

Honolulu, HI Taxpayer Burden: $17,400

Houston, TX Taxpayer Burden: $5,700

Indianapolis, IN Taxpayer Burden: $3,600

Irvine, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $4,200

Jacksonville, FL Taxpayer Burden: $9,800

Kansas City, MO Taxpayer Burden: $8,800

Las Vegas, NV Taxpayer Burden: $500

Lexington, KY Taxpayer Burden: $5,500

Lincoln, NE Taxpayer Surplus: $4,300

Long Beach, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,800

Los Angeles, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,000

Louisville, KY Taxpayer Surplus: $2,600

Memphis, TN Taxpayer Burden: $9,100

Mesa, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $4,000

Miami, FL Taxpayer Burden: $13,400

Milwaukee, WI Taxpayer Burden: $15,100

Minneapolis, MN Taxpayer Burden: $600

Nashville, TN Taxpayer Burden: $1,600

New Orleans, LA Taxpayer Burden: $18,300

New York City, NY Taxpayer Burden: $56,800

Oakland, CA Taxpayer Burden: $7,800

Oklahoma City, OK Taxpayer Surplus: $2,900

Omaha, NE Taxpayer Burden: $6,400

Orlando, FL Taxpayer Surplus: $300

Philadelphia, PA Taxpayer Burden: $17,300

Phoenix, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $3,200

Pittsburgh, PA Taxpayer Burden: $10,500

Plano, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300

Portland, OR Taxpayer Burden: $18,600

Raleigh, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $2,700

Riverside, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,700

Sacramento, CA Taxpayer Burden: $2,500

Saint Paul, MN Taxpayer Burden: $4,200

San Antonio, TX Taxpayer Burden: $1,400

San Diego, CA Taxpayer Burden: $3,900

San Francisco, CA Taxpayer Burden: $12,800

San Jose, CA Taxpayer Burden: $6,700

Santa Ana, CA Taxpayer Burden: $5,400

Seattle, WA Taxpayer Burden: $1,700

St. Louis, MO Taxpayer Burden: $9,800

Stockton, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,000

Tampa, FL Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400

Toledo, OH Taxpayer Burden: $2,200

Tucson, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $6,900

Tulsa, OK Taxpayer Surplus: $200

Virginia Beach, VA Taxpayer Surplus: $25

Washington, D.C. Taxpayer Surplus: $9,000

Wichita, KS Taxpayer Surplus: $700

Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. Sheila Weinberg is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience in the field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.