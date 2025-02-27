Vietnam Equestrian Club in Central Vietnam Welcomes Master Horse Trainer from Russia

Kseniia Goltseva / Head Trainer

Horseback Riding In Vietnam Gets Master Trainer

DA NANG, DA NANG, VIETNAM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vietnam Equestrian Club , located in the heart of Central Vietnam, is excited to announce the arrival of master horse trainer Kseniia Goltseva from Russia. With 28 years of equine experience, Goltseva brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the club.Hailing from the historic city of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Goltseva holds a degree in Zoology, providing her with a deep understanding of animal behavior and physiology. She also holds a veterinary certification and has extensive experience in breaking in horses. With her bi-lingual abilities in both Russian and English, Goltseva is able to effectively communicate with both horses and riders.The Vietnam Equestrian Club is thrilled to have Goltseva join their team of trainers. Her passion for horses and extensive experience make her a valuable addition to the club. Goltseva's expertise will not only benefit the club's current members but also attract new members who are looking to improve their horsemanship skills."We are delighted to have Kseniia Goltseva join our team at the Vietnam Equestrian Club. Her impressive background and skills will greatly enhance our training programs and provide our members with a unique learning experience," said the club's spokesperson.Goltseva's arrival at the Vietnam Equestrian Club is a testament to the club's commitment to providing top-notch training and facilities for its members. With her expertise, the club hopes to further promote the equestrian sport in Central Vietnam and attract more individuals to join the club.For more information about the Vietnam Equestrian Club and its horseback riding programs, please visit their website at https://horses.vn or contact them at service@horses.vn Don't miss the opportunity to learn from a master horse trainer like Kseniia Goltseva at the Vietnam Equestrian Club.

