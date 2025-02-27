INDIE PUBLISHER AND DEVELOPER NICE GANG® CELEBRATES 100,000+ DOWNLOADS FOR MOBILE ROLE-PLAYING GAME EIGHTH ERA™

Eighth Era, mobile squad-based RPG game banner Eighth Era Alexander Physical Collectible Coin Stack Eighth Era Tournament Rewards the Constantine 1 portrait coin and the Tabaristan Hemidrachm.

Pioneering Free-to-Play Mobile Game Rewards Players with Physical Collectibles to Mark Soft Launch Milestone, Includes Limited-Edition Ancient Coins

We look forward to expanding the gameplay experience and developing more one-of-a-kind partnerships that compel gamers across platforms to discover our brand and our unique collectible offerings.” — Jason Wasserman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NICE GANG , a new indie gaming publisher and developer, today announced the soft launch for squad-based role-playing game EIGHTH ERA, available on iOS and Android devices, has reached over 100,000 downloads worldwide. Co-developed by mobile game developer Perfect Day Games, EIGHTH ERA is the first free-to-play title from NICE GANG that offers players addictive turn-based gameplay and free physical collectible hero trophies shipped directly to their door. With upcoming features on the horizon and new heroes and collectible trophy tournaments added monthly to the game, the team at NICE GANG will reveal more details on future game offerings at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March.Check out the EIGHTH ERA Worldwide Trailer here, and download press assets here.In celebration of the game’s download milestone, NICE GANG has launched a limited-time Era Vault event, where players can now win free coins from the Constantine Roman Empire and Tabaristan eras (over 1700 years old) while supplies last, in addition to EIGHTH ERA collectible hero coins.“We’re motivated by the early success of EIGHTH ERA during soft launch and the commitment we’ve seen from the gaming and collectibles community,” said Jason Wasserman, CEO of NICE GANG. “Thanks to the incredible work from the NICE GANG and Perfect Day teams, we continue to look forward to expanding the gameplay experience and developing more one-of-a-kind partnerships that compel gamers across platforms to discover our brand and our unique collectible offerings.”EIGHTH ERA is a futuristic adventure game where players must lead their squad through legendary battles to defeat the evil supercomputer, Harmony. The game takes place 10,000 years in the future, where players must join forces with The Collector’s Society, a ragtag crew of treasure hunters, to battle Harmony’s minions who she has sent back in time to control all of history and dominate the past, present, and future. Along the way, players can level up their heroes, unlock new abilities, and gear up their squad to face even greater challenges.In EIGHTH ERA, players and collectible enthusiasts worldwide will be able to:● Battle in turn-based strategy gameplay with a squad of diverse RPG characters: Control five team members in battle, with three in your main party and two in your reserves.● Grow Their Roster of Heroes: Recruit over 50 distinct heroes with unique abilities and build a dream team to save the Eighth Era.● Manage Each Character’s Growth and Skills: Upgrade your characters with epic abilities and loot earned from beating challenging bosses in each Era.● Compete with Players Worldwide for Physical Collectibles: Become a Legendary Collector in weekly tournament events to win IRL collectible trophies.o Alexander Hero Coin Event: Compete against players from around the world to win new limited-edition character coins delivered to players each month in tournament-style leaderboards. Each monthly coin will feature a new hero that is added to the EIGHTH ERA roster of playable characters.o Era Vault Event: To celebrate reaching 100,000 game downloads, players have the chance to win two ancient coins from the Constantine Roman Empire and Tabaristan eras to add to their collection.● Build a community: Connect with friends and share strategies to dominate the competition via our community channels.● Blast through the past to save the Eighth Era!In addition to exploring EIGHTH ERA’s vibrant and energetic new world, NICE GANG is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the first and only game studio to reward players with physical collectibles through in-game tournaments. Founded by a team of entertainment, gaming, and collectibles veterans, NICE GANG expands on the company’s vision with its first collectibles partnership with the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) allowing fans to receive graded hero coins of each character through gameplay and the chance to learn more about numismatics to support NGC’s mission to educate and grow the next generation of coin collectors.“The partnership forged between NGC and NICE GANG is transformational for our team as it allows us to connect with a large audience of gamers who are huge collectors in their own right while introducing ancient coins into their collectibles world,” shared David Vagi, Ancients Director and Finalizer, NGC. “Everyone may not be able to travel to visit an ancient monument, but anyone can add an ancient coin to their collection and be transported back to lost worlds through their passion for collecting.”As the first of many future partnerships, players will additionally gain unprecedented early access to the Era Vault, which features free limited-edition collectible offerings, beginning with the Constantine 1 portrait coin, AD 307-337, AE3 (Bi Nummus) struck in the ancient Roman city of Siscia, and Tabaristan, AD 780-793, AR Hemidrachm – both of which will be available to weekly tournament winners.EIGHTH ERA is now available on the App Store and Google Play worldwide.###About Nice GangFounded in 2022, Nice Gang is a US-based indie mobile gaming publisher and developer that was built to bring the worlds of collectibles and video games together to create a paradigm shift in the industry. Helmed by a world class leadership team of gaming, entertainment and collectibles industry veterans including Jason Wasserman, Vincent Nguyen, Marc Saltzberg and Josh Adam, Nice Gang is committed to engaging and educating the next generation of collectors through mobile gaming experiences and inclusive communities. Eighth Era is the first mobile game published by Nice Gang, which has reached over 100,000 downloads across mobile platforms worldwide.More information on Nice Gang can be found at www.nicegang.com About Perfect Day GamesPerfect Day was founded in 2019, led by CEO Josh Ayala, and a team that spun out of King (CandyCrush) Seattle.A team of industry veterans, Perfect Day Games believes in creating AAA-quality games that offer a world-class experience for mobile platforms. The team’s culture infuses fun and exciting challenges that can be shared with loved ones and placed into every game they create.

EIGHTH ERA Worldwide Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.