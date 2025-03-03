Tendeza Moda Acquires Starlette Galleria Timothy Lantz, CEO & Co-Founder - Tendeza Moda, Inc. Angela Harris, COO & Co-Founder - Tendeza Moda, Inc.

Cornerstone acquisition secures Tendeza Moda entry into the demi-fine jewelry market segment

This marks a pivotal moment as we enter the jewelry market. Starlette's commitment to quality and accessible elegance aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering products that empower and inspire.” — Angela Harris, COO

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tendeza Moda , a promising newcomer to the lifestyle, fashion and accessories space, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Starlette Galleria , a rapidly growing e-commerce brand specializing in demi-fine fashion jewelry for women.This acquisition serves as the launch point for Tendeza’s entry into the jewelry market – currently estimated at $350 billion globally – a market that is rapidly evolving as a result of design and manufacturing innovation, changing lifestyle trends, growing demand for “affordable luxury”, and increasing prioritization of environmentally and socially conscious sourcing.Tendeza Moda President and CEO, Timothy Lantz, commented, “We are excited to welcome Starlette Galleria and its talented team into the Tendeza Moda family. Their passion for quality and superior service is reflected in the brand’s 300% YOY growth, high repeat customer rate, and the countless stories customers have shared about how their Starlette jewelry brought them joy, confidence, and in some cases a small, yet invaluable ray of light during a difficult time in their life.”Tendeza Moda, Inc. was founded in October 2024 by long-time colleagues and former healthcare technology executives Tim Lantz and Angela Harris under a shared vision of creating a global house of brands that would put high-quality jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle products within reach of those seeking premium quality, style and sophistication at a more affordable price point.“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Tendeza Moda as we expand into the jewelry market. Starlette's commitment to quality and accessible elegance aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering products that empower and inspire. Together, we are poised to redefine affordable luxury while upholding the values that matter most to today’s consumers,” said Angela Harris, Tendeza Moda’s Chief Operating Officer.About Tendeza Moda, Inc.Backed by Resilience Lifestyle Capital, Tendeza Moda, Inc. was founded in 2024 by Timothy Lantz and Angela Harris, with the belief that we live our best life when we have the confidence to just be ourselves. Our products are carefully curated to deliver the highest quality in affordable luxury so that no matter what your budget is, you can always look your best, feel your best, and set your own standard. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

