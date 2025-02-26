NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: February 26, 2025

Mississippi State Board of Education seeks stakeholder feedback on MSMS proposals

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking stakeholder feedback about proposals from the Mississippi University for Women (MUW) and Mississippi State University (MSU) to house and operate the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS).

The MSMS was established during the 1987 Legislative Session as a residential high school for academically gifted 11th and 12th grade students. Since its inception, MSMS has been housed on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women.

On February 7, the SBE invited the MUW and MSU to submit proposals that will increase enrollment opportunities and enhance educational programming for MSMS students. The SBE selected these two universities because MSMS partners with both for dual enrollment and research opportunities.

The SBE formed an MSMS subcommittee during its December 2024 monthly meeting to explore the school’s future. Through the proposal process, the SBE aims to generate new ideas that will strengthen the school’s operations and ensure its future growth.

Based on the proposals received, the SBE will develop a recommendation to the Legislature about the future of MSMS. Should the Legislature prescribe any changes to the operations and/or location of MSMS, it is anticipated that any such changes would go into effect starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Education stakeholders may view the proposals from the universities’ websites:

Please submit written comments about the merits of the proposals to Dr. Donna Boone, Chief Academic Officer, via email at secondaryeducation@mdek12.org or by mail, Mississippi Department of Education, 359 North West Street, Post Office Box 771, Jackson, MS 39205-0771. The deadline to receive comments by email or by mail is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The SBE will take all written comments under advisement.

