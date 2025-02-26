Tax Time Guide: Use Where’s My Refund? tool to track refund status

IR-2025-25, Feb. 26, 2025

WASHINGTON — As millions of people file their 2024 tax returns, the Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers to use the Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov to confirm receipt of their return and track a refund.

Taxpayers who file electronically can typically use the Where’s My Refund? tool to check the status of a tax refund within 24 hours of filing. It takes about four weeks for the same information to be available for those filing paper returns.

The tool is available 24/7, and is a fast, easy way for taxpayers to get information about a refund without needing to call the IRS. The tool also allows taxpayers to access information about returns from tax years 2024, 2023 and 2022.

The online tool is mobile-friendly and can be accessed through the IRS2Go mobile app, where users also can find free tax help and make payments.

Information needed to use Where’s My Refund?

The IRS updates the Where’s My Refund? tool once daily – usually overnight – so there’s no need to check refund status multiple times a day. To check refund status, taxpayers will need:

Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

Filing status

Exact refund amount

Refund delivery

Most refunds are issued in less than 21 calendar days. The fastest way to get a refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit as the delivery method. Taxpayers who do this typically get their refund in less than 21 days. Taxpayers who don't have a bank account can find out how to open one at a FDIC-insured bank or the National Credit Union Locator Tool.

Several factors may affect the timing of a refund delivery, including:

The IRS will contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed to process a return. IRS representatives reached by phone or by walking into a Taxpayer Assistance Center can only research the status of a refund if:

21 days or more have passed since the return was e-filed

Six weeks or more have passed since the return was mailed

Where’s My Refund? tells the taxpayer to contact the IRS

Changes made by the IRS may sometimes affect the amount of an expected refund. These changes include corrections to the Child Tax Credit or EITC amounts, or an offset to pay past-due tax or debts. More information about reduced refunds is available at IRS.gov.

Filing season reminders

The deadline for most taxpayers to file a return, pay taxes due or request an extension is April 15.

Taxpayers with questions should make IRS.gov their first stop. It’s available 24/7 and contains information on a variety of topics, including:

For information on amended returns, use the Where’s My Amended Return? tool.

This news release is part of a series called the Tax Time Guide, a resource designed to help taxpayers file an accurate return. Additional help is available in Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax (For Individuals) PDF.

More resources