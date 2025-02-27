Freedom Confectionery LLC Announces New Retail Partnership with TK Maxx

TK Maxx UK Welcomes Freedom Confectionery's Range of Allergen-Free, Vegan Treats to Store Shelves

Freedom Confectionery partners with TK Maxx, expanding access to its allergen-free, vegan sweets across the UK

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant expansion of its retail footprint, Freedom Confectionery LLC , known for its fully inclusive plant-based sweets, introduces its renowned products to TK Maxx stores across the UK. This partnership aligns with the brand's vision to make its allergy-free, vegan-certified marshmallows and gummies more accessible to a broader audience.Freedom Confectionery LLC is unique in its commitment to being free from the top 14 allergens and holding certifications that are halal, kosher, and suitable for those with PKU. This makes their offerings ideal for consumers with dietary restrictions, looking for guilt-free indulgence in sweets that cater to various lifestyle choices and beliefs.Elvin Willgrass, Sales Director at Freedom Confectionery LLC, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with TK Maxx, a relationship that enhances our reach and supports our mission to provide inclusive, tasty, and high-quality confectionery. This opportunity ensures that more individuals can enjoy our products, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity without compromising on flavor or quality."At TK Maxx, customers can now explore Freedom Confectionery LLC's most popular offerings, such as the vegan Vegantics marshmallows, celebrated for their fluffy texture and rich taste. The expansion also introduces a new assortment of gummies available in playful shapes and vibrant flavors like Sour Moji’s, Cola Bottles, Bears, and Tots. These products come in convenient "Sharing is Caring" resealable bags, enhancing the consumer experience with portability and freshness.This launch not only marks an important milestone for Freedom Confectionery LLC in broadening its market presence but also caters to growing consumer demand for plant-based and allergen-free alternatives. The brand continues to innovate and extend its influence in the confectionery industry, promoting healthier, ethical choices.Freedom Confectionery LLC has been a pioneer in the allergen-free space since 2008, with its leadership team previously founding Goody Good Stuff—the first gelatine-free and allergen-free gummy brand. Their continuous innovation and dedication have established Freedom Confectionery LLC as a leader in vegan and allergen-free confectionery.For additional information about Freedom Confectionery LLC and its extensive range of products, please visit Freedommallows.com or follow @FreedomConfectionery on social media to stay updated on new products and special promotions.

