81 Year Old Becomes Rookie of the Year at a Leading Financial Firm

Jan's journey is nothing short of inspiring. He was featured on the "Marketer of the Day" podcast, hosted by Robert Plank, where he shared his remarkable story.

Jan Levine is a seasoned financial professional with over four decades of experience in the industry. He now works with individuals approaching retirement. Stay tuned!” — Robert Plank

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jan, an 81-year-old man, has defied all odds and proven that age is just a number. From a failed energy venture to being named the Rookie of the Year at one of the largest insurance and investment firms, Jan's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Recently, he was featured on the "Marketer of the Day" podcast, hosted by Robert Plank, where he shared his remarkable story.In the podcast episode, Jan talks about his successful background in InfoTech and Financial Services and then his initial struggles and failures as he entered the energy industry. Despite facing setbacks and challenges, he never gave up on his dreams. With determination and perseverance, he shifted his focus and returned to the insurance and investment sector where he had been a success in the late 1980's. Jan then joined one of the leading firms in the industry. His hard work and dedication paid off and he was named the Rookie of the Year, a prestigious title given to the top-performing new agent in the Charlotte, NC office.Jan's story serves as a reminder that it's never too late to chase your dreams and turn your failures into success. His journey is a testament to the fact that age should never be a barrier to achieving your goals. Jan's determination and resilience have not only earned him recognition but also inspired many others to never give up on their dreams.The "Marketer of the Day" podcast episode featuring Jan's inspiring journey is now available for listeners to tune in and learn from his experiences:

