ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief in support of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order requiring federal agencies to stop funding sex-change procedures for minors. The Order was challenged by plaintiffs represented by the ACLU and Lambda Legal in federal court in Maryland.

“Children are not social experiments, they are not science experiments, and they are not political theories. They’re children, and they deserve to be protected,” said Carr. “We have continued to take action in Georgia by fighting against transgender surgeries for minors and taxpayer-funded sex changes, and we’re proud to stand with President Trump so we can end this nonsense once and for all.”

On Jan. 28, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order stating that the United States will not “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another” and will “rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia, and the State Legislature of Arizona.

Find a copy of the brief here .