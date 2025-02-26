FWC: Florida bass is a unique species

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recognized Florida bass as a unique species and incorporated the name change into rules. As stated in a 2024 news release, the American Fisheries Society confirmed Florida bass (Micropterus salmoides) as a separate species from largemouth bass (Micropterus nigricans). The updates do not alter the existing bass fishing regulations.

““This is exciting news for Florida and for bass anglers everywhere,” said Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “Florida bass grow bigger than any other bass and recognizing them as a unique species highlights just how special they are. This distinction strengthens our commitment to conserving and promoting Florida bass, ensuring future generations can continue to experience the thrill of catching a true giant.”

For more information about the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Michelle Kerr at 850-510-4776 or Michelle.Kerr@MyFWC.com.