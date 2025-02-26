FWC Commissioners approve rule revisions for hunt preserves and game farms

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rule changes for hunt preserves and game farms, to enhance public safety, prevent wildlife escapes, align with industry standards, increase accountability and clarify existing regulations.

In 2017, the FWC implemented significant changes to hunt preserve and game farm rules, including enclosure requirements to prevent animal escapes. Over the past 7 years, FWC staff and stakeholders have identified areas for further improvement. The revised rules, developed in collaboration with stakeholders, include updates to enclosure requirements, such as water gaps and new gate designs, to better reflect industry needs.

“We appreciate the Commissioners’ recognizing the need for these hunt preserve and game farms rule revisions, said Maj. John Wilke, FWC Captive Wildlife Section Leader. “These updates will reflect current industry standards, clarify regulations, and improve safety for both wildlife and the public.”

Key Changes Also Include:

A requirement for dissolved facilities to properly dispose of wildlife in their possession.

Increased permit holder accountability for actions taken by their employees.

A prohibition on hunting captive-bred turkeys on hunt preserves.

Key Points: