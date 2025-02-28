Ludlow Creek Announces Three New Singles to be Released in March

Ludlow Creek

The southwestern Ohio-based and Nashville’s 2024 Josie Music Awards “Song of the Year” winner is back in the studio finishing up recordings.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americana/Roots Rock band, Ludlow Creek, is back in the studio finishing up 3 new singles for planned release in March, 2025. With inspiration from their song “Mercy” being selected as the 2024 “Song of the Year” in the “Americana Duo / Group” category at the 2024 Josie Music Awards, Ludlow Creek is in the finishing stages of production on 3 new singles: “Prayer for Joe”, “Three More Days”, and “Time Do Fly”.The band is very excited about these songs as they highlight the band’s broad song writing styles. Using a psychedelic music style, “Prayer for Joe” tells the story of a positive life-changing encounter some of the band members had with a homeless person. The summertime sound of steel drums is the basis for “Three More Days” as the lyrics describe the story of long weekends – and waiting for that next one. And finally, “Time Do Fly”, a moderate tempo ballad, has the band collaborating once again with the band’s great friend and lyricist, Ray Monell.Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single, “Stoney Lonesome Road,” reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy,” reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. The band has won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards, and in 2024 they were multi-category finalists for Nashville’s Josie Music Awards and the ISSA Music Awards.Ludlow Creek’s music is available for listeners on all major streaming platforms.For more information on Ludlow Creek, visit them on Spotify Facebook , and at www.LudlowCreek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.