Update on MRCP(UK) Part 2 examination 2023/03

Following the news from the Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK that incorrect results had been issued to 283 candidates who sat the part 2 written examination in September 2023, the RCP has been focusing all its efforts on the response to supporting the candidates affected.

The college recognises the devastating impact that this has had on so many early career physicians and is fully committed to them receiving dedicated support to mitigate the impact on their working lives. We do not underestimate the toll this must be taking on these doctors as they continue to provide a vital service in an already stretched NHS and apologise profusely for this extra burden.

Urgent meetings have been held with all key stakeholders including the GMC, chief medical officers and statutory education bodies, who are working together on solutions and the one-to-one response from Federation to each of the individuals involved. Briefings are being held this week with the resident doctor committees (RDC), regional advisers, college tutors and RCP Council to support representatives in providing outreach in trusts and health boards.

The college supports recommendations from the RDC including that higher specialty training (HST) applications for affected individuals should not be negatively impacted; that there must be flexibility for affected doctors to finish the MRCP(UK) prior to completion of training; that there must be expedited and free access to exam resits, revision courses, question banks and pastoral support through both Federation and college structures; and firm confirmation that all results from recent years have been audited and processes urgently improved.

The Federation has now provided information about how the incorrect results were generated and is issuing daily updates and frequently asked questions on its website. All three colleges are committed to ensuring that such a mistake can never happen again. Central to our response is the commissioning of an independent investigation to provide the full answers and improvements that our resident doctors deserve.

The RCP membership will be updated regularly through the website and membership messages and all the doctors affected are strongly encouraged to use the Federation helpline (+44 203 0751515) and college resources. Alongside this a package of welfare support is being developed.

We can only apologise again for the distress and challenge this situation is causing.