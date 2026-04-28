'Too many people are living longer in poor health': RCP Cymru Wales responds to new healthy life expectancy figures for Wales

The Royal College of Physicians Cymru Wales has responded to Health Foundation analysis , based on data from the Office for National Statistics between 2022-24 and 2012-2014.

Dr Ben Thomas, joint vice president for Wales at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'These findings show the stark reality of health inequalities in Wales. Healthy life expectancy for women has fallen by almost four years over the past decade – lower than men, and the lowest female healthy life expectancy in the UK.

'We know that too many people are spending more of their lives in ill health, affecting their quality of life and in many cases adding pressure to an already stretched health service. Physicians across Wales see the impact of this every day, with patients presenting with illnesses often shaped by the social determinants of health.

'Improving healthy life expectancy is not something the NHS in Wales can achieve alone. We have to take action on the things that make us ill in the first place. That is why the Royal College of Physicians Cymru is calling on the next government in Wales to implement a ‘Marmot Nation’ policy, supported by a cross-governmental action plan to tackle health inequalities.'