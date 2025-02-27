Revella Health Introduces ARIA: The AI-Powered Platform Closing Care Gaps in Real Time

Revella Health’s AI platform, ARIA, enables real-time risk adjustment and care gap closure, maximizing reimbursements and improving outcomes.

For too long, healthcare has relied on outdated data to identify care gaps. ARIA changes that by enabling real-time action to improve care and maximize reimbursements” — Daniel Yeboah, CEO of Revella Health

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare is losing billions each year due to unresolved care gaps, missed diagnoses, and inaccurate risk adjustment. Revella Health is solving this with ARIA, an AI-powered platform that transforms provider-patient interactions into real-time clinical and financial action.ARIA enables payors and providers to close care gaps as they happen, ensure risk adjustment accuracy, and improve patient outcomes—while driving higher reimbursements for the care actually being delivered. By embedding AI-driven insights directly into clinical workflows, Revella Health ensures that every high-risk patient is properly documented, coded, and proactively managed before conditions escalate into costly hospitalizations or lost revenue.“For too long, the healthcare system has relied on outdated, retrospective claims data to identify care gaps—missing opportunities to intervene when it matters most. ARIA changes that,” said Daniel Yeboah, CEO of Revella Health. “We’re not just flagging issues; we’re enabling providers to take immediate action that improves care quality and ensures full reimbursement for the care they’re delivering.”Why It Matters: The Cost of Inaction- $30 billion is lost every year due to unresolved care gaps and inaccurate risk adjustment.- 50% of care gaps go unaddressed, leaving patients at risk and providers unpaid.- 60% of clinics fail to meet STAR/HEDIS targets, losing bonus revenue and missing the opportunity to improve patient care.The move toward value-based care is accelerating, and AI-driven risk adjustment is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity. ARIA is the first real-time care gap closure platform that bridges the divide between provider workflows and payor requirements, ensuring that critical interventions happen before it’s too late.How ARIA Works: AI-Driven Risk Adjustment & Care Optimization✅ Listens to Clinical Conversations – Extracts real-time, actionable insights from provider-patient interactions.✅ Surfaces Hidden Risk & Revenue – Identifies missed HCC codes, care gaps, and unbilled services.✅ Drives Immediate Action – Recommends interventions that improve patient care and increase reimbursement.✅ Ensures Payor & Provider Alignment – Automates care gap closure and risk adjustment, ensuring compliance and financial optimization.Already Working With Major Payors & Scaling NationwideRevella Health has already partnered with leading national payors and provider organizations to roll out ARIA across high-risk patient populations. By ensuring accurate, real-time risk adjustment and care coordination, ARIA is helping payors maximize reimbursements while driving better health outcomes.The Future of AI in Healthcare: Real-Time Intelligence, Not Just DocumentationFor years, the healthcare industry has struggled with AI tools that only document, rather than drive action. ARIA is the next evolution—an AI-powered infrastructure for real-time decision-making.“This is the future of healthcare,” said Yeboah. “With ARIA, we’re proving that AI isn’t just about automating documentation—it’s about closing care gaps, predicting risk, and ensuring that patients receive the care they need before it’s too late. Payors and providers don’t need more data; they need real-time intelligence. That’s what we’re delivering.”About Revella HealthRevella Health is an AI-driven healthcare technology company focused on eliminating care gaps, optimizing risk adjustment, and driving better patient outcomes. By leveraging real-time predictive analytics, Revella empowers payors and providers to maximize reimbursements, reduce preventable hospitalizations, and improve quality performance metrics across Medicare Advantage and value-based care models.

