HGAR Expands Member Programming with Free Webinar on “21 Mistakes Real Estate Brokers Make – And How to Avoid Them!

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS(HGAR) is expanding its programming with a power-packed, must-attend webinar, “21 Mistakes Real Estate Brokers Make – And How to Avoid Them!,” on Thursday, March 6, from 11 AM to Noon via Zoom. The event is open to both member and non-member real estate professionals throughout the region. To register, please visit www.hgar.com/events Industry expert John Mayfield, author, coach, and broker/owner of Global Real Estate School in Farmington, Missouri, will share his insight and experience during this webinar. His book, by the same name, will review the most common mistakes brokers make and how to fix them. HGAR invites real estate brokers to gain valuable insights from Mayfield on enhancing agent retention, increasing profitability, and building a thriving brokerage. Whether you're an experienced broker or new to the industry, this dynamic session will provide actionable strategies to help you sidestep costly mistakes and position your business for long-term success.“At HGAR, we are committed to providing our members with relevant, high-impact programming that supports their success in an ever-evolving real estate market,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. “This webinar is part of our ongoing effort to equip brokers with the knowledge and strategies they need to navigate challenges, improve agent retention, and drive profitability. By offering educational opportunities like this, we continue to empower our members with the tools to grow and strengthen their businesses.”Mayfield has been in the real estate business since 1978, at the age of just 18. He has been a practicing broker since 1981 and has owned and operated three offices throughout southern Missouri during his career. Since 1988, Mayfield has taught both pre- and post-license real estate courses and has earned several designations including: ABR, ABRM, CRB, CIPS, e-PRO, GRI and RENE.He is a 2015 graduate of the REALTORUniversity’s Master of Real Estate Program, and recipient of the Capstone Award. Mayfield was also honored with both the REALTOR-Associate and REALTORof the Year awards from his local board. He received the 2014 Richard A. Mendenhall Leadership Award from Missouri REALTORSand the REBI Hall of Leaders Award in San Francisco, CA at the National Association of REALTORS(NAR) Conference.Throughout his extensive career, Mayfield has spoken to thousands of real estate professionals in over 25 countries. He is the author of eight books and creator of the “5-Minutes Series for Real Estate Agents,” Cengage Learning, with over 25,000 copies sold.Active in the global real estate sector, Mayfield has served as Liaison for NAR to Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria. He also served as the 2022 President for the Missouri REALTORSThe Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSis a not-for-profit trade association consisting of over 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties. It is the second largest REALTORAssociation in New York, and one of the largest in the country.

