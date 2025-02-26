Global Nomad Pass and Nomadico Partner to Strengthen Local Economies and Enhance Coliving Experiences

Nomadico guests should click on this banner in their booking confirmation email in order to claim their free 30-day membership pass

New partnership rewards Nomadico guests with exclusive perks at 500+ local businesses worldwide



MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Nomad Pass and Nomadico are joining forces to create deeper connections between digital nomads and the local communities they visit. Through this partnership, guests staying at any of Nomadico’s coliving spaces will receive a free 30-day membership to Global Nomad Pass, unlocking exclusive discounts at local businesses in over 25 destinations worldwide Both brands are built on the belief that travel should empower local economies, not displace them. Global Nomad Pass collaborates with local field representatives to handpick and support small businesses – think cafes, restaurants, coworking spaces, fitness studios, and unique cultural experiences – ensuring that travelers' spending has a meaningful impact. Nomadico, in turn, partners with local businesses to transform underutilized spaces into vibrant coliving communities, providing remote workers with inspiring places to live and work. By working closely with local hosts, Nomadico ensures an authentic coliving experience that fosters meaningful connections and a positive impact on the local economy.How it WorksStarting March 1, 2025, every guest booking a stay at one of Nomadico’s nine properties will receive a free 30-day Global Nomad Pass membership via their booking confirmation email. This pass grants them discounts of up to 50% at 500+ hidden gem businesses, from local cafes and coworking spaces to authentic restaurants and independent wellness studios. After the free trial, guests can continue supporting local businesses with an annual membership at a 25% discount off the standard $79.99 rate.Statements from LeadershipSafir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass, shared his thoughts:"This collaboration is a natural fit, driven by shared values. Global Nomad Pass and Nomadico are both deeply committed to local impact, and we're thrilled to offer Nomadico guests the opportunity to save money while supporting local businesses and uncovering incredible hidden gems worldwide."Bill Rutten, CEO of Nomadico, commented on the collaboration:“The local impact we have in each destination and how we connect our travelers with local experiences and people is one of our top priorities. Collaborating with GNP is one more step towards achieving our goals of facilitating authentic experiences across the globe”.About Global Nomad Pass:Global Nomad Pass is the membership that rewards you for supporting local businesses around the world. With access to 500+ hidden gems across 25+ global destinations—think cafes, restaurants, accommodations, coworking spaces, fitness studios, bars, salons, barbershops, spas, and unique local experiences—you’ll save while supporting the heart of every community.Our model is simple: members enjoy exclusive discounts (up to 50% off), while local businesses gain visibility and new customers. Win-win!By hiring locals to scout and partner with these hidden gems, we ensure that every connection is authentic and impactful. Together, we’re building a future where travelers and local economies thrive hand in hand. Save globally, support locallyAbout Nomadico:Nomadico is building a global network of affordable, community-driven coliving spaces for digital nomads and remote workers.By partnering with local businesses, often outside peak season, Nomadico helps transform underutilized spaces into vibrant colivings. Together, they ensure every key element is in place: thoughtful design, strong community, and adventure-filled experiences, creating spaces where digital nomads can thrive.By bridging the gap between remote workers seeking connection and local businesses looking to maximize their space, Nomadico is redefining coliving with authentic, affordable experiences that benefit everyone.For all press-related inquiries, please contact info@globalnomadpass.com

