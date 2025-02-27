UCW Case Study Highlights Impact of Self-Awareness on Professional Skill Development

Dr. Montazeri’s research using the Indigo Assessment demonstrates the versatility of the DISC bridge behavioral style

Helping everyone to build an inclusive community is an ART. I'm justly proud of all of them because they all have a profound impact on helping people have the right to fairness, equality, and dignity.” — Dr. Madeleine Montazeri

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company is excited to share the development of a new case study, Leveraging DISC Bridge Personality for Organizational Commitment, conducted by Dr. Madeleine Montazeri, professor at University Canada West (UCW) . This research explores how personality insights, specifically the DISC Bridge personality model, influence organizational commitment in the non-profit sector.For the past three years, Indigo Education Company has partnered with UCW’s highly regarded MBA program. Students in the program have demonstrated significant growth in professional skills through dynamic and applied learning experiences. The case study reinforces Indigo’s mission of fostering self-awareness, adaptability, and alignment between individual values and organizational culture to enhance both personal and organizational success.Key Findings from the Case StudyDr. Montazeri’s research focused on three individuals with DISC Bridge personality traits—those who exhibit a balance across Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance. The study found that individuals with this personality style tend to:- Show high levels of organizational commitment, particularly in affective (emotional attachment), normative (sense of obligation), and continuance (perceived cost of leaving) dimensions.- Demonstrate strong flexibility and adaptability in decision-making, allowing them to effectively navigate changes within their organizations.- Align their personal values with organizational goals, fostering a sense of purpose and deeper engagement in their work.- Develop an emotional attachment to their organization, reinforcing loyalty and motivation to contribute meaningfully.- Balance multiple commitment dimensions, which enables them to sustain long-term dedication to their organizations without feeling trapped or disengaged.Dr. Montazeri, a champion of equity, inclusion, and leadership development, believes in the art of community building. Reflecting on her journey, she shares:“I do believe helping everyone to build an inclusive community is an ART. Every day, I look at the footprint of others in the world, and I am justly proud of all of them because they all have a profound impact on helping people have the right to fairness, equality, and dignity.”The full case study is available here , detailing how DISC Bridge personality styles impact leadership, engagement, and commitment in professional settings.Indigo Education Company remains committed to supporting transformational learning experiences through research-backed assessments and tools that help individuals and organizations thrive.---------------------About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a leader in higher education career development, partnering with universities and colleges to enhance student self-awareness, career readiness, and workforce alignment. Through data-driven assessments and personalized advising tools, Indigo helps institutions support students in identifying their strengths, improving leadership skills, and mapping meaningful career paths. By collaborating with MBA programs, career services departments, and faculty, Indigo bridges the gap between education and professional success, ensuring students graduate with the skills and confidence to thrive in their careers.About University Canada West (UCW)University Canada West (UCW) is an innovative business and technology-oriented institution in Vancouver, Canada, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees for domestic and international students. UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. Courses are offered at their two downtown Vancouver campuses – their West Pender Campus in the heart of Vancouver’s financial district and their state-of-the-art Vancouver House Campus. For media inquiries or to arrange an interview contact Jessica Kerr, UCW Public Relations Manager, at media@ucanwest.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.