Radiation Oncology Market Dynamics: Navigating the Future of Cancer Therapy | Expected CAGR of 7.8%

But one of the main things holding back the market for radiation oncology is the scarcity of qualified radiotherapy specialists.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Radiation Oncology Market stands at the forefront of cancer treatment, offering cutting-edge therapies that harness the power of radiation to target and eliminate cancerous cells with precision. Radiation therapy plays a crucial role in the management of various cancer types, from localized tumors to advanced metastatic disease. With continuous advancements in technology and techniques, such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and proton therapy, the Radiation Oncology Market ensures that patients receive the most effective and personalized treatments while minimizing side effects. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiation Oncology Market," The radiation oncology market size was valued at $7.79 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Major market players covered in the report -• Elekta AB• Accuray Incorporated• Mevion Medical Systems• IBA Worldwide• Nordion (Canada) Inc.• BD• Provision Healthcare• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.• Isoray Inc.• Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

A significant increase in cancer-related deaths was observed. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, a report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the global cancer burden is expected to increase from 19.3 million in 2020 to 28.4 million in 2040, with a 47% increase in cases that year. 2020. An increasing number of cases will require better treatment of diseases in the future, and it is expected that the market will be pushed in time due to the development of advanced technology.

TABLE OF CONTENT -
CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key market segments
1.3. List of key players profiled in the report
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
…
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The global radiation oncology market is segmented based on type, application and regional analysis. On the basis of type, it is further divided into external radiation therapy and internal radiation therapy. Based on application, it is classified into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gynecological cancer and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA

The radiation oncology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global radiation oncology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. Frequently Asked Questions?
Q1. What are the driving factors and opportunities in the global radiation oncology market?
Q2. Which application wise industry sub-segment held the maximum share of the global radiation oncology market in 2021?
Q3. What current trends will influence the Radiation Oncology market in the next few years?
Q4. Which region will provide more business opportunities for the global radiation oncology market in the future?
Q5. Who are the leading market players active in the radiation oncology market?
Q6. What are the key growth strategies of global radiation oncology market players? About Us -
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

