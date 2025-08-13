Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market Set to Surge: Innovations & Sustainability Driving Global Demand 2030

Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market, by Application

The Indonesia basic chemicals market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer production.

The Indonesia basic chemicals market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer production and their increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and the building & construction sector. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $35.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.However, the market faces headwinds from health risks linked to inorganic and organic petrochemicals as well as oleochemicals. On the upside, the development of new chemical products is expected to unlock lucrative opportunities for industry players in the coming years.

Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Type:- Organic petrochemicals dominated in 2020, capturing over half of the market.- This segment is also forecast to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 7.8% through 2030.By Application:- Building & construction accounted for around one-third of the 2020 market share.- Energy segment is poised for the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.By Sales Channel:- B2B sales led the market in 2020 with over four-fifths share.- Expected to maintain dominance, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.Key Market Players:PT Asahimas Chemical, PT Mega Chemical Pratama, PT Dow Indonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), BASF SE, PT. Lautan Luas Tbk, PT. Indonesia Acids Industry, Solvay, PT. Sumitomo Indonesia, and PT. Polychem Indonesia Tbk.

