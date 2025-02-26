Province Asks Federal Government to Investigate Tire Imports

CANADA, February 26 - Premier Tim Houston is asking the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to urgently investigate imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China, Cambodia and Vietnam.

In a letter to federal Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, Premier Houston says it is imperative that the CBSA act now based on strong evidence that suggests tire manufacturers from these countries are flooding the Canadian market.

“I am committed to standing up for Nova Scotians and businesses, and it is clear to me that these imports are putting jobs at risk and undermining the stability of our domestic tire industry,” said Premier Houston. “The global trade market is facing immense uncertainty right now, and we have to focus on the things we can control – defending ourselves against industries with unfair trade practices that threaten our economy and job security is absolutely within our control.”

Nova Scotia has been conducting extensive consultations with industry stakeholders as part of its response to remove internal trade barriers and respond to the threat of U.S. tariffs. Through this analysis and a review of import data, the Province believes the threshold has been met for the CBSA to self-initiate an anti-dumping investigation into import tires from these countries.

Under the Special Import Measures Act, the CBSA has authority to launch an investigation without the need for a formal industry complaint if there is clear evidence of unfair trade harming Canadian industries.

Quick Facts:

Michelin is one of Nova Scotia’s largest employers with nearly 4,000 direct employees, and the company’s exports account for nearly one per cent of Nova Scotia’s provincial gross domestic product

between 2022 and 2024, imports of passenger vehicle and truck tires from China, Cambodia and Vietnam increased by nearly 30 per cent

Additional Resources:

