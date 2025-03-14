Haven House Recovery Center in Hartsville, TN, Joins Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force

Hartsville's Drug and Alcohol Task Force partners with Haven House Recovery Center to enhance substance abuse prevention in the community.

HARTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven House Recovery Center, a faith-based addiction recovery program, has officially joined the Hartsville Drug and Alcohol Task Force, strengthening its role in substance abuse prevention and community support. The Hartsville Drug and Alcohol Task Force is dedicated to reducing drug and alcohol abuse through education, outreach, and recovery resources. By joining this initiative, Haven House Recovery Center will bring faith-based recovery expertise and expand access to long-term sobriety programs.

Message from the Director

"Our participation in the Hartsville Drug and Alcohol Task Force strengthens our ability to support those in recovery and work towards a healthier, drug-free community," said Charles Plauche, Director of Haven House Recovery Center.

About Haven House Recovery Center

For over two decades, Haven House Recovery Center has provided men with a structured, Christ-centered program to overcome addiction. The center’s 12-month rehabilitation process integrates:

- Faith-Based Counseling – Encouraging spiritual growth.

- 12-Step Principles – A structured path to recovery.

- Vocational Training – Preparing residents for independent living.

- Community Service – Instilling a sense of purpose.

By joining the Hartsville Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Haven House Recovery Center aims to increase awareness, expand access to treatment, and strengthen community support networks. Community members and organizations looking to support the fight against addiction or learn more about Haven House Recovery Center’s services can visit 814 McMurry Blvd E, Hartsville, TN 37074.

