FWC Commissioners approve new rule establishing boating restricted area in Jupiter Narrows

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a final rule establishing a boating restricted area for a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway known as Jupiter Narrows in Palm Beach County. This decision aims to mitigate public safety hazards caused by high vessel traffic and congestion and the narrow width of the waterway in that area.

A vessel traffic study was conducted to assess waterway usage and vessel traffic within Jupiter Narrows. The study, which took place from May 23 to June 5, 2024, used shore-based stationary and drone video analysis over 14 consecutive days. Following the study, FWC Boating and Waterways staff held one in-person public meeting on Nov. 19, in Tequesta and another virtual public meeting on Dec. 17, to discuss the proposed rule change (68D-24.017) establishing the boating restricted area.

The study found that Jupiter Narrows experiences significant vessel congestion, with a mix of users including paddleboarders, kayakers, personal watercraft, motorized vessels of various sizes and swimmers from Coral Cove Park. At low tide, the already narrow waterway becomes even more constricted, forcing all users into closer proximity with high-speed motorized traffic.

“Slowing down traffic in this high-risk area is essential to improving vessel operators’ reaction time and preventing collisions,” said Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader. “Our top priority is the safety of everyone on Florida’s waterways, and the study confirms that a slow speed minimum wake zone is crucial to achieving that in Jupiter Narrows.”

The new rule establishes a year-round slow speed minimum wake zone extending approximately 2,225 feet north from Cato’s Bridge. After the rule goes into effect, the FWC will mark the new zones with signage. FWC officers patrolling the area will take an educational approach with boaters during the initial stages of the new zone.

For more information about waterway management, visit MyFWC.com/boating and select “Waterway Management.”