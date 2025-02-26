FWC approves changes to inshore shrimp harvest in Nassau and Duval counties

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed changes to increase shrimp harvest opportunities in northeast Florida.

These proposed changes include:

Increasing the dead shrimp allowance for commercial live bait harvesters from 1 gallon to 5 gallons.

Opening a portion of Pumpkin Hill Creek (Duval County) to commercial and recreational shrimp harvest from the Nassau River to Tiger Point (30°30.0783’ N latitude) from September through December each year.

Staff will continue to gather input on the proposed rules ahead of a planned final rule hearing at the May 2025 Commission meeting. We encourage anyone interested in submitting a public comment on this topic to submit it through MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or email Marine@MyFWC.com.

For more information, including the February 2025 Commission Meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click “Commission Meetings.”

For current commercial and recreational shrimp regulations, visit MyFWC.com/fishing and click “Saltwater Commercial Regulations” or “Saltwater Recreational Regulations.”