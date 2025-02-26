Support Expressed to Congress for Dairy Business Innovation Centers Continued Funding

NASDA votes to advocate for DBIC’s continued funding in new Farm Bill, including northeast region

February 26, 2025 | Washington D.C. - This afternoon, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) at its annual conference in Washington, D.C. passed an action item supporting the continued funding for four national Dairy Business Innovation Centers, including in the Northeast region. The action item encourages Congress to retain the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative as a program in the forthcoming Farm Bill, with base funding of $36 million annually to be distributed among the four existing centers (University of Tennessee, University of Wisconsin, California State University - Fresno, and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets).

The Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (DBI) was initiated in the 2018 Farm Bill forming four DBI Centers. Three DBIC’s have been in operation since 2019 with the California center beginning service in 2021, supporting the dairy industry in 40 states, providing grant funds directly to dairy businesses, supporting the provision of technical and business assistance, and conducting research that supports the improvement of dairy at a national level. All Centers have experienced more demand for funds than what has been available, demonstrating the persistent need for investment into dairy businesses.

Locally, the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), managed through the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, has:

Served dairy farmers and processors in an eleven-state region of the northeastern United States since 2019.

Awarded a total of 367 projects with $33.8 million in funds, as of December 1, 2024.

Invested in farms and processors to promote the development, production, marketing, and distribution of dairy products supported by market research and technical assistance.

“These dairy centers are farmer focused. That’s why this program started in 2018 has been so successful,” said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts. “These investments are improving our rural economies while producing quality nutritious products for Americans. We urge Congress to reinvest in the four dairy centers.”

NE-DBIC funding is utilized to serve dairy businesses that are representative of the dairy diversity found in the Northeast. This includes a wide range of dairy farm and business sizes and livestock types, including cow, goat, and sheep dairies. Including the funds directed to the northeast region, over $75 million has been invested in dairy businesses nationally through the four DBI Centers. Continuing the DBI Centers as they currently operate and support them with additional funds, will only serve to improve the national dairy industry and positively impact rural communities across the country.

“The collaborative Southeast Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (SDBII) program is essential for dairy farmers in Tennessee’s rural areas and beyond,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher D.V.M. said. “Dairy producers and processors rely on the resources, guidance, tools, and technical assistance from SDBII to maximize their profits, improve their processes and facilities, reduce risk, and diversify their businesses.

With the passage of this action item, NASDA will reach out to congressional leaders who are advancing the new Farm Bill through congress to advocate for the DBI Centers and their positive impacts on dairy businesses and the regional and national economy.

The NASDA action item was drafted and presented at the national conference by:

Secretary Anson Tebbetts, Vermont

Commissioner Ashley Randle, Massachusetts

Commissioner Richard Ball, New York

Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, Tennessee

Secretary Randy Romanski, Wisconsin

Visit https://www.nasda.org/ for more information about the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).

Visit the Tennessee Southeast Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (SDBII) here: https://sdbii.tennessee.edu/