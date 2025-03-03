Navigating Tax Season: What Small Businesses Need to Know

Small businesses often find themselves navigating a complicated web of tax laws, and they can benefit greatly from legal advice to avoid major penalties and loss. ” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With tax season officially here, small businesses are tasked with making sure they are and have been compliant with federal, state, and local tax regulations. With recent changes in tax laws and complex reporting requirements, small business owners must be particularly attentive to their financial obligations.Key considerations include the following:Managing payroll tax liabilitiesUnderstanding deductible expensesPreparing for potential auditsProper classification of employeesTo help alleviate some of the burdens small businesses face around tax season, there are many online platforms with resources to leverage. LegalMatch.com, the leading online provider of attorney client connections, offers a platform with a vast bank of attorneys experienced in tax law . The platform also has an extensive, free online Law Library with articles on a variety of topics, including tax law.With such legal resources available, small businesses can approach tax season with greater confidence and minimize potential risks while ensuring they are in compliance.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

