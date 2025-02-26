Gov. Little appoints Cally Younger to key energy, mining policy position

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today that Richard Stover is leaving his position as administrator of the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and that Cally Younger will lead the agency.

“I sincerely appreciate Rich Stover for nearly three years of leadership at OEMR where he helped navigate some of the most important policy issues for Idaho in natural resources and energy. Cally Younger brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to the position, and I am confident she will lead our SPEED Council capably so we can streamline state permitting on big projects that boost our economy,” Governor Little said.

Stover is leaving OEMR to take over as Chief Legal Officer at PNGC Power.

Younger was hired under the Trump administration at the U.S. Department of the Interior. She has served as a staff attorney and as the Deputy Solicitor for Land Resources. She also served as Counselor to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director. Younger also served as counsel to Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and was legal counsel and policy advisor at the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Nazarene University and her law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. Younger and her husband live in Nampa with their five children.

The OEMR is responsible for coordinating energy and mineral resource planning and policy development for the State of Idaho, including the Governor’s new SPEED Council.

Younger will chair the SPEED Council, which Governor Little created through executive order this month. The SPEED Council is comprised of several state agency directors that will expedite the review of permits, increase collaboration with project proponents, boost public transparency, and seek to eliminate duplicative or unnecessary statutes and rules.

President Donald Trump took a similar step this month when he established by executive order his new National Energy Dominance Council. Governor Little said Idaho once again is lockstep with the Trump administration in our priorities.