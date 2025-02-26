Hard Asset Management Reports a Historic Bull Market as Rare Coins Set New Valuation Benchmarks

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare Coin Market Continue to Surge to Record Highs in 2025 Amidst Unprecedented Worldwide Demand Hard Asset Management Reports a Historic Bull Market as Rare Coins Set New Valuation BenchmarksThe rare coin market is continuing to experience an unprecedented surge in early 2025, with record-setting auction results highlighting increasing demand from collectors and investors worldwide. Hard Asset Management, a leader in rare coins and precious metals, reports that demand has reached new heights, pushing valuations to historic levels.A series of recent high-profile auction results underscores the market’s continued strength, with notable sales including:• 1894-S Barber Dime – Sold for $2.16 million in 2025.• 1927-D Saint Gaudens Double Eagle – Sold for $3.84 million in 2025.• 1849-C Gold Dollar, Open Wreath – Sold for $1.56 million in 2025.• 1884 Trade Dollar – Sold for $1.14 million in 2025.• 1943 Lincoln Copper Penny – Sold for $264,000 in 2025.• 1795 Capped Bust Gold Eagle (13 Leaves) – Sold for $1.19 million in January 2025.• 1795 Capped Bust Gold Eagle (9 Leaves) – Sold for $2.41 million in February 2025.• 1868 Liberty Gold Double Eagle (Proof 64 DCAM, CAC Green) – Sold for $375,000 in February 2025.• 1869 Liberty Gold Double Eagle (Proof 66 DCAM, CAC Green) – Sold for $1.22 million in January 2025.The rare coin market has seen consistent appreciation over the past decade, with 2025 shaping up to be one of the strongest years on record. Experts attribute the surge in valuations to a combination of economic uncertainty, growing interest in tangible assets, and the increased participation of institutional investors.Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management, commented on the market’s trajectory:"The rare coin market has reached historic levels in 2025, with demand far outpacing supply. Investors and collectors are increasingly recognizing the value of rare coins, not just as historical artifacts but as long-term stores of wealth. With continued economic volatility, we expect to see even greater appreciation in the months ahead."With ongoing concerns over inflation and economic instability, investors continue to seek refuge in hard assets, including rare coins and precious metals. Gold and silver have remained strong performers, with gold reaching new all-time highs this year as central banks and private investors increase their holdings. The rise in demand for rare coins reflects this broader trend, as tangible assets become an essential part of diversified portfolios. As central bank policies fluctuate and concerns over digital asset volatility persist, the rare coin market has become a standout in alternative asset investment.*This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal.Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

