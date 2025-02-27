Honoring Their Bond: New Monument Celebrates the Magical Relationship of Cody’s Wish & Cody Dorman

This is a photoshop rendering at the site where the monument will stand at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY.

Jocelyn Russell and her team are sculpting “The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit” to be placed at the Kentucky Horse Park in October 2025.

These two just had some type of language they used to communicate with each other. You couldn’t hear it, but you could see it, and you certainly could feel it. Their bond was pretty amazing.” — Kelly Dorman, Cody's Dad

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of horse racing’s most inspiring stories involves the almost mystical connection between the 2023 Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish and his namesake, Cody Dorman, a young man born with a rare genetic disorder, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, that confined him to a wheelchair and limited his communication to a tablet."The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit" is a monument that celebrates the extraordinary connection between Cody Dorman and Cody's Wish, a truly special racehorse. Sculptor Jocelyn Russell has been chosen to capture the remarkable bond they shared. The image of Cody’s Wish placing his head in Cody Dorman’s lap — not just once, but every time they met — ignited a spark in both of their hearts. This monument will allow everyone to be inspired and experience that same feeling of connection.The monument will be designed to allow people in wheelchairs to roll up and place their hands on the horse's nose, looking into the eyes of this remarkable animal and experiencing the same connection that Cody and Cody's Wish shared. An accompanying wall will feature an emulation of the iconic photograph of Cody Dorman and Cody’s Wish. Those not in wheelchairs will also be able to feel the spirit of “The Bond” as they stand alongside or in front of the bronze monument, touching the horse’s nose and looking into its eyes.“The relationship we share with the horse is special,” said Lee Carter, Director of the Kentucky Horse Park. “It can raise our spirits and improve our well-being. There is no better example of this than the bond between Cody Dorman and Cody’s Wish. Creating the monument, “The Bond: Two Hearts – One Spirit,” will celebrate this special relationship. We are honored to place this monument at the Kentucky Horse Park as a reminder that our lives can be lifted up by a horse that leans down.”“Our hope for this monument will stand not only as an inspiration but an example that you can conquer the mountains that lie in your path especially when you have love in your heart for everyone around you. This above all, is the message that Cody and Cody’s Wish gave us, they made each other better. And as we all watched, we became better ourselves. God bless and thank you once more for your support now and throughout this journey.” — The Dorman Family: Kelly, Leslie, Kylie and always Cody.Support the creation of "The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit" monument and have your name inscribed on the donor plaque with a generous donation or pledge of $5,000 or more. Explore the financial proposal and follow the journey of this bronze masterpiece, from miniature to monumental size, atAll donations are tax-deductible through the 501(c)(3) corporation, Angels Without Wings, Inc. The monument’s dedication is scheduled for October 2025.For media inquiries, please email Robin Hutton at info@codyswishmonument.com or contact us via https://codyswishmonument.com/contact-us ###About Jocelyn RussellJocelyn Russell is a renowned American sculptor specializing in monumental bronze sculptures of wild and domestic animals. A Signature and Board Member of the prestigious Society of Animal Artists (serving also as a judge), she is actively involved in conservation efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats. Her most notable works include the heroic war horse Sgt. Reckless, a series of life-size animals for the Audubon Zoo, and the iconic racehorse Secretariat. For further information about Jocelyn Russell and her artwork, please visit her website at jocelynrussell.com About Angel’s Without WingsAngels Without Wings, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to honoring those who serve others, both people and animals, and to inspiring acts of kindness. Rooted in the belief that anyone can be an 'Angel,' the organization highlights individuals and groups making a difference, supports other charities, and honors animals who have served in war and peacetime. Through community recognition and projects like monuments and a future museum, Angels Without Wings encourages everyone to 'Be the Change' through simple acts of compassion." To learn more, please visit angelswithoutwings.org

