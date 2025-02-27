Music tech disruptor debuts “artist-friendly AI” in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami

Strm’s ever-growing global dataset includes more than 8 million artists and 150 million tracks across all major streaming platforms and social networks

BRAZIL, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strm (pronounced “stream”) promises independent musicians the opportunity to make a living making art. After their leading LatAm artists surpassed 600 million streams, dominated Spotify Brazil, and earned the #1 spot on the Global Viral chart, Strm is making waves in the American market.Connecting with industry leaders at SXSW (Austin), MUSEXPO (Los Angeles), and the MusicTech Summit (Miami), Strm will showcase their unique combination of digital distribution, royalty advances, and artist-friendly AI career tools. The move adds momentum to Strm’s international expansion—with more than 3,000 U.S.-based artists joining the platform during early testing.“Just like laptop studios opened up music production to independent artists, Strm helps them manage the business of music, and focus on creating,” said Strm co-founder and CEO Fernando Gabriel.In the SXSW Artist Lounge (March 10-15), Strm will offer career assessments, platform demonstrations, and cash advances for qualified musicians. Gabriel will be on-site with the Strm team, meeting with SXSW’s featured artists, labels, and fellow musictech innovators. Strm then heads to Los Angeles for MUSEXPO (March 16–19), an industry-leading gathering of global music executives, before wrapping up in Miami at the MusicTech Summit (March 25)—where the Platinum Sponsor drives home its promise of “artist-friendly AI.”Empowering Artists in the Age of AI Founded in 2020, Strm quickly emerged as Brazil’s leading music tech company, now serving 50,000 artists across more than a dozen countries. Designed as a “pocket record label,” Strm leverages artist-friendly AI to help musicians navigate the evolving industry landscape, where AI is often seen as a challenge rather than an ally.By merging data science with real-time market intelligence, Strm provides major-label-level career guidance and democratizes access to financial investments—without compromising the freedom and autonomy essential to artistic expression.Strm’s ever-growing global dataset includes more than 8 million artists and 150 million tracks across all major streaming platforms and social networks, making it one of the largest knowledge repositories in digital music. This allows Strm to understand market demand in new and subtle ways, optimize distribution, and transform potential tech-driven threats into tools for emerging artists.Artist Successes with Strm● Grelo surpassed 600 million streams, landed five tracks in the Top 200, and claimed the #1 spot on the Global Viral chart.● Traia Veia dominated Spotify Brazil’s #1 spot in 2024, surpassing 350 million streams.● Biguinho hit 100 million streams, securing prime placements in major playlists.More InformationStrm is redefining the music industry by giving independent artists and labels the insights and investment they need to compete on a global scale. Visit strmmusic.com or connect with Strm at SXSW, MUSEXPO, or the MusicTech Summit.

