Boston Estate Planning Council to Honor Sarah M. Allen with its 2025 Excellence Award at May 21st Annual Gala

2025 BEPC Excellence Awardee Sarah M. Allen, JD, LL.M., AEP® Boston Estate Planning Council Logo National Association of Estate Planners & Councils Logo

This award recognizes professional excellence in estate planning and significant contributions to the community.

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, selected Sarah M. Allen, JD, LL.M., AEPto receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes professional excellence in estate planning and significant contributions to the community.Allen will be honored by her peers at BEPC’s Annual Gala to be held on May 21, 2025, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. The emcee for the evening’s festivities is Amy Pocsik, founder and CEO of Bold Moves, an executive coaching consultancy advising top entrepreneurs and executives on how to exponentially increase their success. BEPC members, nonmembers, and their guests are invited to attend the Annual Gala.Sarah is a shareholder and director at Rice, Heard & Bigelow, Inc. , the oldest company of individual professional trustees in the country. Sarah serves exclusively as a professional fiduciary for individuals, families, and charities. She earned the Accredited Estate Plannerdesignation by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils Sarah is a long-time member of the Boston Estate Planning Council. She has served on various committees, as a board member and as an officer, and as BEPC’s president in 2019-2020. She is also a past recipient of the BEPC President’s Award. In addition, Sarah has served as chair of both the Boston Foundation’s Professional Advisor Committee and Professional Advisor Network.Before joining Rice, Heard & Bigelow, Sarah was a partner and co-manager of the estate planning department at Pabian & Russell, LLC. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Syracuse University and both her JD and LL.M. in taxation from Boston University School of Law.She is active in her local community as well, working as the treasurer of the parent organization at her children’s school. Sarah coaches youth field hockey and volunteers for her local food pantry. Sarah lives in North Reading, Massachusetts, with her husband, children, and dog.BEPC Annual GalaBEPC’s Annual Gala celebrates the Excellence Award recipient, the President’s Award recipient, the Council-nominated Accredited Estate Planner(AEP) designees, and the transition of the Council’s president. The evening focuses on connections and community while featuring a cocktail hour, main reception, and an afterparty lounge.The evening’s activities are underwritten by BEPC’s generous sponsors (sponsors as of February 25, 2025):• Rice, Heard & Bigelow, Inc., Leadership Reception Sponsor• Day Pitney LLP, Cocktail Reception Sponsor• Nutter, Rideshare Sponsor• CBIZ, Event Sponsor• IQEQ, Photo Experience Sponsor• The Boston Foundation, Recovery Kit Sponsor• Rubin and Rudman, Event Sponsor• Abaris Financial Group, LLC, Emcee Sponsor• PLAN of MA & RI, Inc., Coat & Bag Check Sponsor• Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge Trust, LLC, Champagne Wall Sponsor• Ballentine Partners, LLC, Event Supporter• KLR, Event Supporter• Minute Women Dementia Care Specialists, Event Supporter• PURE Insurance, Event Supporter• Crestwood Advisors, Signature Drink Sponsor• Trove, Signature Drink Sponsor• Wilmington Trust, Signature Drink SponsorAbout BEPCThe Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership. The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, the leading professional organization for estate planners. BEPC was previously honored by NAEPC as a 5-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2024. More information is available at http://www.bepc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.