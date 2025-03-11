‘Create the Future’ Design Contest Challenges Entrants to Engineer the Extraordinary

Innovators Across the Globe Compete for $25,000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 23rd annual "Create the Future" Design Contest , produced by SAE Media Group and Tech Briefs magazine , is now accepting entries through July 1, 2025. The global competition invites engineers, entrepreneurs, and students to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions that advance health, security, sustainability, and the economy. With a $25,000 grand prize and over $50,000 in total awards, participants have the chance to showcase their engineering ingenuity in a competition that has drawn inventive minds from around the world.Since 2002, the “Create the Future” Design Contest has attracted more than 15,000 product ideas from innovators in over 100 countries. Platinum sponsors COMSOL and Mouser Electronics continue to support the contest, helping bring groundbreaking engineering ideas to life.“The engineering field is continuously evolving thanks to human ingenuity, and the Create the Future Design Contest perfectly encapsulates that,” said Margaret Lemus, vice president of marketing at COMSOL, Inc. “We at COMSOL are supportive of a contest that encourages researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to push the limits of engineering. Best of luck to all of this year’s participants!”"Fostering technical innovation has always been a major part of our mission at Mouser," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are very excited to again participate in this important event for engineers and students around the world."Contestants can enter for free as individuals or teams in any of the seven categories:• Aerospace & Defense• Automotive/Transportation• Electronics• Manufacturing & Materials• Medical• Robotics & Automation• Energy, Power & PropulsionEntries will be judged by an independent panel of industry professionals, with winners announced during a live, Shark Tank-style competition in November in New York City. Additionally, website visitors can vote for their favorite entries. For full contest details and to enter, visit http://createthefuturecontest.com About COMSOLCOMSOL ( https://www.comsol.com/ ) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysicsproduct is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to deploy applications to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.About MouserMouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.