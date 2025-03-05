The Lockwood Group Announces Launch of Dedicated Market Access Company, Nexus Health Group

Nexus Health Group is an integrated, comprehensive market access company.

Nexus provides integrated, comprehensive market access strategies with strategic consulting, value communications, & patient access and affordability solutions

Nexus may be a new company, but our team is not new to market access. With a fresh approach, rooted in science, we expect our impact on the market to be pronounced.” — Andrew Gottfried, CEO, Nexus Health Group

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lockwood Group ("Lockwood"), an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, announced today the launch of a market access-focused subsidiary, Nexus Health Group (“Nexus”). This strategic growth enhances the company's capabilities in delivering innovative and effective healthcare communication solutions to clients worldwide.Nexus will provide an integrated, simplified approach to comprehensive market access strategies, offering solutions in strategic consulting, value communications, and patient access and affordability. Building on Lockwood’s deep scientific expertise, Nexus will layer on extensive market access experience in complex therapies to provide the strategic advantages manufacturers need to differentiate their products in today’s marketplace.Nexus’s strategic consulting solutions received a significant boost from Lockwood’s acquisition of Advantage Point Solutions (“APS”) in 2024. APS, a highly respected strategic market access consulting group that has been operating for over a decade and focuses on clinical positioning, pricing and contracting, and account management services, will now fully integrate into Nexus’s comprehensive market access solutions."The acquisition of APS and the launch of Nexus represent significant growth milestones for The Lockwood Group," said Matt Schecter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By enhancing and relaunching our service offerings in market access, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue our mission of delivering high-quality, scientifically rigorous communications for all audiences."Andrew Gottfried is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Health Group, initially leading a team of approximately 30 strategic consultants, clinical and payer strategists, creatives, and account managers. Gottfried previously led Entrée Health, a market access communications agency, for over 18 years before leaving in 2024.“Nexus may be a new company, but our team is not new to market access,” said Gottfried. “I feel so fortunate to be launching this new organization with some of the most experienced and brightest minds in market access. With a fresh approach, rooted in science, we expect our impact on the market to be pronounced.”For more information about Nexus Health Group and its services, please visit www.nexushealthgrp.com. You can also connect with the Nexus team on LinkedIn About The Lockwood GroupA recognized leader in healthcare communications since 2007, The Lockwood Group has continually evolved to meet client needs. In addition to the flagship Lockwood medical communications and publications agency, the group includes Random 42, a digital, interactive, and animation company, and Nexus Health Group. Anchored by a foundation in science, The Lockwood Group companies work in lockstep to provide full-service commercial support for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, streamlining collaboration through a unified scope of work, a single point of contact, and consolidated billing. For more information, visit https://thelockwoodgrp.com/ About Nexus Health GroupAs The Lockwood Group’s market access entity, Nexus Health Group provides an integrated, simplified approach to comprehensive market access strategies with solutions in strategic consulting, value communications, and patient access and affordability. Nexus experts combine deep market access experience in complex therapies with a foundation in science to provide the strategic advantages manufacturers need to launch and differentiate their products in today’s marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.nexushealthgrp.com/ About Advantage Point SolutionsAdvantage Point Solutions (APS) is a unique pharmaceutical consulting agency focused on clinical positioning, pricing and contracting, and account management services that has been delivering results for pharmaceutical manufacturers and payers for more than a decade. Now part of The Lockwood Group and Nexus Health Group, APS’s knowledgeable team continues to define groundbreaking formulary, pricing, and strategies. For more information, visit https://apsconsulting.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.