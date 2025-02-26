Studios by IDX Merges with BrandStar Studios

Combined entities bring leading-edge production technologies and industry expertise to create one of the most advanced studio offerings in the market

The team at Studios by IDX is one of the industry’s most creative, the joint teams will exponentially further our mutual offerings across all facets of the production and content spectrum.” — Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studios by IDX , a Hollywood, FL-based on-demand content creation engine with a diverse range of capabilities, has merged with BrandStar Studios, a leading full-service production hub.The new venture will be branded as BrandStar Studios, combining both entities under that brand, and will combine leading-edge production technologies and industry expertise to create one of the most advanced studio offerings in the market.The combined studio offerings and production capabilities will provide clients with state-of-the-art LED volume wall technology and adds deep experience in broadcast, direct response, connected TV, branded educational content, and long-form documentary production.Ray Redmond, currently Global Head of Studios by IDX, will now assume the title of President, BrandStar Studios.Studios by IDX’s current clients include Humana, Office Depot, United Airlines, Pet SuperMarket, and other leading brands.BrandStar Studios, which already features one of the largest LED volume walls in the eastern seaboard from its 43,000 sq ft, full-service studio, will be installing a similar LED volume wall at the newly acquired Hollywood studio location to complement its existing practical studio capabilities.The combined offerings include first-in-market-technology, along with pre-production, production, and postproduction services.“The team at Studios by IDX is one of the industry’s most creative,” says Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar. “The joint teams will exponentially further our mutual offerings across all facets of the production and content spectrum.”“This marks a significant leap forward in providing high-quality, cutting-edge production solutions for our clients across various industries,” said Ray Redmond. “It is a complete win-win for both IDX and BrandStar clients alike.”BrandStar Studios is part of the BrandStar Family of Companies. BrandStar is a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company.For more information on this merger and what it means for the future of production, visit here ###About BrandStar StudiosBrandStar Studios is South Florida's leading full-services film production hub. The 43,000 sq. ft. facility is home to one of the few 1.9mm pixel pitch LED Volume stages in the country - integrating 3D Unreal Engine environments, and modular sets for both hybrid/virtual events and productions.About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.BrandStar.com

