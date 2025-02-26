Secretary Naig Comments on Updated H5N1 HPAI Response Plan from USDA

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 26, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the announcement made by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins regarding the updated response plan to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI):

“Iowa's poultry farmers have been hit hard by H5N1 HPAI. I am grateful to Secretary Rollins and USDA for making this issue a top priority. Secretary Rollins and her team at USDA have introduced a broad, five-pronged plan to better support poultry producers and tackle rising egg prices for families.

Enhanced biosecurity is the best way to protect our flocks from any virus. Secretary Rollins has pledged $500 million to support on-farm biosecurity assessments and cost-share funding, which will help farmers make necessary infrastructure improvements. The plan also commits $400 million to update indemnity tables, something I called on USDA to do last year, to ensure farmers are receiving fair market rates for impacted birds.

I am supportive of exploring an effective H5N1 HPAI vaccination strategy. I encourage USDA to work closely with state animal health officials, farmers and industry to formulate an implementation strategy, incorporate valuable lessons learned, and minimize potential negative trade impacts.

Our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship appreciates the strong partnership we have with USDA. We look forward to working together to create a modern and effective H5N1 HPAI response strategy.”

