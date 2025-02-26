Ad Scientiam Launches a Pilot Project in the U.S. to Assess MSCopilot®’s Integration into Routine Care for MS Patients

Ad Scientiam launches the MS-FLOWER project in the US to integrate MSCopilot® in routine care for multiple sclerosis, enhancing monitoring and decision-making

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam, a pioneering MedTech company specialized in digital biomarkers , announced today the launch of MS-FLOWER, a pilot project in the United States (US) to evaluate the integration of MSCopilot into the routine care of patients with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). This initiative marks a significant step towards the large-scale deployment of MSCopilot, a cutting-edge digital solution designed to enhance MS monitoring and clinical decision-making. The project builds upon the ongoing collaboration between Ad Scientiam and Sanofi in the MS-Detect clinical trial, which has already enrolled over 300 PwMS across the US, Canada, and EuropeMultiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system that affects 2.8 million people worldwide. The disease is characterized by early inflammation and smoldering neuroinflammation that begins at the onset of MS, potentially leading to a gradual disability accumulation. Current clinical evaluation of disability in PwMS relies mainly on the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), which has several limitations. To improve on these assessments, Ad Scientiam has developed MSCopilot, a software as a medical device (SaMD) designed to empower both patients and clinicians with objective, real-time insights into MS symptoms. By leveraging clinically validated digital biomarkers on key MS dimensions (ambulation/mobility, upper extremity function, cognition, low-contrast visual acuity), the solution provides a more precise and personalized approach to disease management.The pilot project, named MS-Flower, will be conducted across five leading US MS centers, aiming to enroll 100 patients during routine visits who will be monitored over a six-month period. The pilot’s objectives are to assess how MSCopilotcould seamlessly fit into the current care pathway and to identify potential optimizations to maximize its impact on both PwMS and clinicians for broader implementation.This pilot will explore key factors such as user behavior, patient adherence, healthcare professionals’ engagement, and potential workflow adaptations required for optimal implementation. By working closely with participating MS centers, Ad Scientiam aims to fine-tune MSCopilotto better align with existing care models."MS-Flower is a significant milestone in showcasing MSCopilot's practical benefits in real-world settings. We believe this pilot will highlight the tool's potential to streamline MS care, making it more efficient and effective for both healthcare professionals and patients with MS" said Dr Saad Zinaï, Chief Medical Officer at Ad Scientiam,Results from MS-Flower will inform future expansions of MSCopilot's deployment, with plans to extend to additional European countries and Canada in subsequent phases. The first centers are expected to enroll in the pilot during Q2 2025.About Ad ScientiamWe strongly believe that continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life is crucial for delivering better care.To achieve this, we create and clinically validate digital biomarkers that make these previously undetectable changes visible. These biomarkers are developed from data collected by digital tools such as smartphones and are transformed using proprietary algorithms.We have gained the trust of hospital institutions such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) and pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Alexion, Kyowa Kirin, Vertex, Merck and Biogen. In 2019, we launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for self-assessment of patients with multiple sclerosis. We are currently validating new devices in neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental disorders. Ad Scientiam’s Quality Management System complies with ISO 13485.Check our LinkedIn, our Facebook page, our Instagram or visit adscientiam.comPress contact: press@adscientiam.com

