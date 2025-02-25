Revolutionizing wastewater treatment for cleaner waterways

Paige Peters, Founder of Rapid Radicals

Wisconsin Ambassadors are a collection of industry leaders from all facets of the economic landscape in Wisconsin. These innovators actively contribute to WEDC’s overarching goal of building an economy that works for everyone. Our ambassadors work in a variety of different industries and live in different places across the state, but they all represent what it means to be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic well-being.

Participants in WEDC’s Wisconsin Ambassadors program volunteer their time, expertise, and reputations to help build Wisconsin’s image as a great place to start or grow a business, build a career, and lead a rewarding life. In this month’s column, Rapid Radicals founder Paige Peters discusses the role Wisconsin’s collaborative business climate has played in her life and her company’s innovations. Read the full story.